Man due to appear in court following Arbroath ‘disturbance’

A man is due to appear in court following a ‘disturbance’ in Arbroath on Monday.

The incident resulted in gas supplies to the area being cut off and a number of local residents evacuated.

Emergency services descended on the town’s Strathairlie Avenue around 10.30am and remained at the scene most of the day.

Man charged

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.30 am on Monday police were called to a report of a disturbance at an address in Strathairlie Avenue, Arbroath.

“Around 4.55pm, a 49-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.

“He has since been charged and is due to appear at court on Tuesday, 18 April.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

The spokesperson added: “As a precaution, a number of residents were evacuated from the flats, however, have since returned home.”

Katie Lobban for the gas network company SGN said: “We attended a property in Strathairlie Avenue on Monday and turned off the gas supply at the meter at the request of the police.”

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We sent one fire appliance from Arbroath to Strathairlie Avenue at 12.40pm at the request of Police Scotland.”