Large police presence on Glenrothes street with officers in reported stand off

Police have descended on a street in Glenrothes after reports of a disturbance on Monday afternoon.

Witnesses have spotted “16-20” police vehicles on Keith Drive.

Police have confirmed that they are currently at the scene having arrived just before 4pm.

Officers currently remain at the scene.

One eyewitness said: “There’s at least 16 cars there, possibly up to 20 including some incident response units. Some police have arrived in riot gear.

“Police then arrived and they’re now having a stand off with the man.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 3.50pm on Monday, police were called to the Keith Drive area of Glenrothes, following a report of a disturbance and concern for a man.

“Police remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.”

More to follow