Fife Large police presence on Glenrothes street with officers in reported stand off An array of police vehicles have been situated at Keith Drive since 3.50pm on Monday afternoon. By Ben MacDonald April 17 2023, 7.52pm Keith Drive, Glenrothes. Image: Google Street View Police have descended on a street in Glenrothes after reports of a disturbance on Monday afternoon. Witnesses have spotted "16-20" police vehicles on Keith Drive. Police have confirmed that they are currently at the scene having arrived just before 4pm. Officers currently remain at the scene. One eyewitness said: "There's at least 16 cars there, possibly up to 20 including some incident response units. Some police have arrived in riot gear. "Police then arrived and they're now having a stand off with the man." A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "At around 3.50pm on Monday, police were called to the Keith Drive area of Glenrothes, following a report of a disturbance and concern for a man. "Police remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing." More to follow
