Jim Goodwin makes Callum Davidson prediction as Dundee United boss hails St Johnstone feat that ‘will never be repeated’

Jim Goodwin reckons Callum Davidson’s iconic cup double will NEVER be matched by a club of St Johnstone’s stature — as he backed the Perth legend to emerge stronger from his McDiarmid Park exit.

The Dundee United boss, who was dismissed by Aberdeen earlier this season, reckons management is becoming more unforgiving and expressed his sympathy for the outgoing Saints gaffer.

With Davidson’s departure, half of Scottish Premiership sides have now changed managers at least once this season.

Davie Martindale of Livingston — United’s next opponents — is the longest serving top-flight boss, with just two years, four months and 20 days at the helm of the Lions.

But while the Saintees’ precarious league position and dire run of form convinced the board in Perth to act, Goodwin knows the achievement of winning the Betfred Cup and Scottish Cup in 2021 will live forever.

“I was really disappointed to see Callum lose his job,” rued Goodwin. “What he did for St Johnstone will never be repeated by a club of that stature.

“To win two cups in one season is remarkable. I feel for him.

“As much as we are in competition with each other and want to beat each other, you know what other managers go through. None of us ever take satisfaction seeing someone else lose their job.

“Callum is a good guy and has proven he’s a good manager. He’ll come back stronger from it.”

Goodwin added: “Management has always been tough but it’s getting harder. People are making decisions even quicker.

“That has been the case in England for a while — but in Scotland, it was always a bit more forgiving and patient. But this season there has been a number of managers who have suffered.”

“Unravel” warning

Such have been their differing fortunes of late, just four points now separate St Johnstone and Dundee United in 10th place.

Their fine 2-1 triumph at Motherwell on Saturday was the Tangerines’ second successive Premiership victory and indicative of a burgeoning feel-good factor at Tannadice ahead of next weekend’s visit of Livi.

But despite escaping the drop-zone, Goodwin has warned that any premature complacency could bring their survival bid crumbling down.

“The last few results have boosted the morale and confidence,” continued Goodwin. “We’re in a good place — but we’re not getting carried away.

“It can all unravel very quickly if anyone starts thinking the job’s done. Football can come back to bite you. We’ve set a standard and can’t let it drop.”

The win at Fir Park was the first time that the Tangerines had scored two or more goals in successive Premiership games since December 28.

Goodwin added: “We’re in a situation where we have to win games. There’s no point going into it trying not to lose. That has been the change of mindset and focus.”