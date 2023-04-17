Jim Goodwin makes Callum Davidson prediction as Dundee United boss hails St Johnstone feat that ‘will never be repeated’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin makes Callum Davidson prediction as Dundee United boss hails St Johnstone feat that ‘will never be repeated’

St Johnstone and Davidson parted ways on Sunday following a dismal run of form for United's Tayside rivals

By Alan Temple
Davidson, left, and Goodwin in happier times. Image: SNS
Davidson, left, and Goodwin in happier times. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin reckons Callum Davidson’s iconic cup double will NEVER be matched by a club of St Johnstone’s stature — as he backed the Perth legend to emerge stronger from his McDiarmid Park exit.

The Dundee United boss, who was dismissed by Aberdeen earlier this season, reckons management is becoming more unforgiving and expressed his sympathy for the outgoing Saints gaffer.

With Davidson’s departure, half of Scottish Premiership sides have now changed managers at least once this season.

Davie Martindale of Livingston — United’s next opponents — is the longest serving top-flight boss, with just two years, four months and 20 days at the helm of the Lions.

But while the Saintees’ precarious league position and dire run of form convinced the board in Perth to act, Goodwin knows the achievement of winning the Betfred Cup and Scottish Cup in 2021 will live forever.

Davidson clutches the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS

“I was really disappointed to see Callum lose his job,” rued Goodwin. “What he did for St Johnstone will never be repeated by a club of that stature.

“To win two cups in one season is remarkable. I feel for him.

“As much as we are in competition with each other and want to beat each other, you know what other managers go through. None of us ever take satisfaction seeing someone else lose their job.

“Callum is a good guy and has proven he’s a good manager. He’ll come back stronger from it.”

Goodwin added: “Management has always been tough but it’s getting harder. People are making decisions even quicker.

“That has been the case in England for a while — but in Scotland, it was always a bit more forgiving and patient. But this season there has been a number of managers who have suffered.”

“Unravel” warning

Such have been their differing fortunes of late, just four points now separate St Johnstone and Dundee United in 10th place.

Their fine 2-1 triumph at Motherwell on Saturday was the Tangerines’ second successive Premiership victory and indicative of a burgeoning feel-good factor at Tannadice ahead of next weekend’s visit of Livi.

But despite escaping the drop-zone, Goodwin has warned that any premature complacency could bring their survival bid crumbling down.

Goodwin hails the travelling support on Saturday. Image: SNS

“The last few results have boosted the morale and confidence,” continued Goodwin. “We’re in a good place — but we’re not getting carried away.

“It can all unravel very quickly if anyone starts thinking the job’s done. Football can come back to bite you. We’ve set a standard and can’t let it drop.

The win at Fir Park was the first time that the Tangerines had scored two or more goals in successive Premiership games since December 28.

Goodwin added: “We’re in a situation where we have to win games. There’s no point going into it trying not to lose. That has been the change of mindset and focus.”

