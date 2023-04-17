Steven MacLean in pole position to replace Callum Davidson as St Johnstone boss and will be in charge for Hibs game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steven MacLean in pole position to replace Callum Davidson as St Johnstone boss and will be in charge for Hibs game

The Perth club have been inundated with job applications but Davidson's assistant will get the first chance to stake a claim.

By Eric Nicolson
Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.
Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.

Steven MacLean will get first chance at landing the St Johnstone manager’s job.

Applications have been flooding into McDiarmid Park to replace Callum Davidson, who parted company with the Perth club on Sunday.

MacLean was tasked with taking training on Monday and Courier Sport understands Davidson’s assistant will be in charge for the visit of Hibs at the weekend.

That puts him in pole position to get a reaction out of a team that has only won two games in 16 and prove to chairman, Steve Brown that he doesn’t need to sift through the list of external candidates.

The new manager bounce both Aberdeen and Motherwell got following in-house successions is one MacLean will seek to emulate.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson with coach Steven MacLean.
Steven MacLean worked alongside Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.

Saints probably need two wins out of their last six matches – maybe even not as much as that – to secure their Premiership status for another season.

They’re currently five points above the relegation place and four clear of the play-off spot.

Takeover talks

The possibility of takeover talks with an American consortium – or other potential buyers – progressing in the next few weeks lends itself to a short-term appointment through to the summer.

With or without a new owner, Saints will then need to put down long-term plans.

And if MacLean, who was a fans’ favourite as a player, can get the team back on track, the 40-year-old has got a great opportunity of succeeding Davidson.

