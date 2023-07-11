Dundee pensioner too scared to walk dog after traumatising attack

A Dundee pensioner says he is traumatised and too scared to walk the family dog after an attack by a bulldog-type breed.

John Reid, 78, was left bleeding on the ground after he and Westie Charlie were ambushed by the large dog in the Strathmartine area last week.

He had been looking after Charlie for his daughter while she was on holiday but has been too scared to resume their daily walks as he believes the bully-type dog lives nearby.

John said: “Our physical wounds are healing but the mental wounds aren’t.

“I am still in shock and feel traumatised by what happened.

“I keep having flashbacks, I can’t unsee what I saw that day and it has left me very nervous.

“I can see that dog rushing at us and pinning Charlie down by the throat – I can’t get it out of my head.

“I no longer feel safe taking Charlie back out as the dog that attacked us lives only two minutes away.

“I went out one day but got so scared when I saw a dog in the distance that I turned around and went home.”

John, whose own home is in the Hilltown, was staying at his daughter’s house to look after Charlie while she was on holiday.

He said: “They will be back soon but I don’t want any of my family to take Charlie out here again because of what happened.

“I don’t want the same to happen to any of them.”

Dog attack reported to police and warden

John said he contacted the police who passed the incident on to Dundee City Council’s dog warden service.

John said: “I got one phone call but that’s it.

“No-one has been to see us and I don’t believe any action has been taken against the owner of the dog who attacked us.

“I feel like I am being punished for what happened. I want someone to act on this before this dog attacks someone else.

“I was relatively lucky, it could have been so much worse. I’m terrified that this dog will end up killing someone.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of the matter and we are working jointly with Police Scotland to investigate.”