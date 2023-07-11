Dundee pensioner too scared to walk dog after traumatising attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee pensioner too scared to walk dog after traumatising attack

John Reid, 78, has been having terrifying flashbacks to the attack which left both him and Westie Charlie injured.

By Lindsey Hamilton
John Reid and Westie Charlie who were injured in the attack. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
John Reid and Westie Charlie who were injured in the attack. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A Dundee pensioner says he is traumatised and too scared to walk the family dog after an attack by a bulldog-type breed.

John Reid, 78, was left bleeding on the ground after he and Westie Charlie were ambushed by the large dog in the Strathmartine area last week.

He had been looking after Charlie for his daughter while she was on holiday but has been too scared to resume their daily walks as he believes the bully-type dog lives nearby.

John said: “Our physical wounds are healing but the mental wounds aren’t.

“I am still in shock and feel traumatised by what happened.

John and Charlie were both injured. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“I keep having flashbacks, I can’t unsee what I saw that day and it has left me very nervous.

“I can see that dog rushing at us and pinning Charlie down by the throat – I can’t get it out of my head.

“I no longer feel safe taking Charlie back out as the dog that attacked us lives only two minutes away.

“I went out one day but  got so  scared when I saw a dog in the distance that I turned around and went home.”

John is still in shock. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

John, whose own home is in the Hilltown, was staying at his daughter’s house to look after Charlie while she was on holiday.

He said: “They will be back soon but I don’t want any of my family to take Charlie out here again because of what happened.

“I don’t want the same to happen to any of them.”

Dog attack reported to police and warden

John said he contacted the police who passed the incident on to Dundee City Council’s dog warden service.

John said: “I got one phone call but that’s it.

“No-one has been to see us and I don’t believe any action has been taken against the owner of the dog who attacked us.

“I feel like I am being punished for what happened. I want someone to act on this before this dog attacks someone else.

“I was relatively lucky, it could have been so much worse. I’m terrified that this dog will end up killing someone.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of the matter and we are working jointly with Police Scotland to investigate.”

More from Dundee

Police in Auchinblae Place in Dundee. Image: Supplied
21-year-old robbed in broad daylight after Dundee street disturbance
Charlie Robertson with sister Kirsty (L) and brother Harry (R). Images: Alison Robertson.
Mum of Angus tennis starlet reveals pride at son’s Wimbledon exploits
Dundee Eljamel victim Leann Sutherland
Dundee Eljamel victim breaks down as she reveals harrowing ordeal to Jeremy Vine
Courier/Tele News, spec pic. Pic shows; General view of exterior Dundee Sheriff Court. Saturday, 14th September, 2019. Kris Miller/DCT Media.
Dundee drug dealer pulled gun on car with three woman and baby
Destroyed caravan
Footage plea to help catch Broughty Ferry caravan firebugs
Andrew Batchelor with nurses at the Tayside Children's Hospital. They are standing in front of a colourful mural and holding a large cheque made out to the Archie Foundation for £1,700.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Sunny Dundee fundraiser is my way of saying thanks to Tayside Children's…
Greendykes Road is currently closed. Image: DC Thomson
Rush hour delays as traffic light failure closed busy Dundee road
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Martin Kyle, bullied into drug dealing by cuckoo gang from England. Picture shows; Martin Kyle. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 10/07/2023
Dundee dealer says he was 'cuckooed' by armed gang from Birmingham
Proud dad Greg Stewart with his son Sandy who is battling a brain tumour. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomso
Proud dad reveals why he is walking Dundee Kiltwalk for his brave boy battling…
Disgraced ex-Dundee surgeon Professor Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.
Ex-NHS Tayside cancer specialist went to London to avoid surgery with disgraced surgeon Eljamel