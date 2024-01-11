Search for boy, 14, reported missing from Rosyth

A search is under way for a 14-year-old boy who has been reported missing from Rosyth.

Aidan Weldon was last seen at around 9.45pm on Wednesday at Craigleith Avenue in Inverkeithing.

Aidan is described as being between 5ft 10 and 6ft with a broad build and short brown/blond hair.

When last seen he was wearing a black jacket, a navy hooded zip-up jumper, dark coloured bottoms and black Nike trainers.

Aidan is known to frequent Dunfermline, Inverkeithing, Rosyth, High Valleyfield and Kirkcaldy.

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 1660 of January 9.