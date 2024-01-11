Kirkcaldy Aldi haul goes viral as man gets 36 blocks of cheese for just £3.30

A man’s post about a food haul from Aldi in Kirkcaldy has gone viral – after he got 36 blocks of cheese for just £3.30.

Shopper Blair went to the budget supermarket in the town to collect a Too Good to Go bag.

In a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, Blair shared his shock at what came in his £3.30 package.

The clip shows him first revealing a Korean-style BBQ beef rice bowl before teasing: “What else did we get?”

He then turns the camera to show a cardboard box full of cheese from Aldi’s Christmas collection.

Got a £3.30 too good to go bag from Aldi. I could not have expected this 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/mWzfHA3fGt — Blair (@Blxir) January 10, 2024

Millions of people have since watched the video.

Radio One DJ Greg James weighed in, sharing the post and saying: “The Euromillions but make it cheese.”

Too Good to Go users can buy ‘surprise’ bags from several outlets – getting huge discounts on soon-to-be-expired food.

Coffee shops such as Starbucks and Costa take part in the scheme, in addition to supermarkets like Aldi and Morrisons.

The Courier’s Brian Stormont previously tried the app out for himself shortly after it launched in Dundee.

Aldi confirmed the Too Good To Go bag had been sold from the McKenzie Street store in Kirkcaldy.