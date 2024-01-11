Multiple emergency services attending crash in Cowdenbeath

Multiple emergency services are attending a crash in Cowdenbeath.

Old Perth Road has been closed between Stenhouse Street and Woodend Place.

Police, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Scottish Ambulance Service are in attendance.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are currently in attendance following a one-vehicle crash on Greenbank Drive, Cowdenbeath, which police were called to at 1.25pm on Thursday, 11 January, 2024.

“Emergency services remain at the scene and the road is currently closed.”