‘Deeply disappointed’ Dundee seek legal advice after being hit by hefty fine over Dens Park pitch as they dispute SPFL statement

“Deeply disappointed” Dundee are seeking legal advice after being hit by a hefty fine from the SPFL over their Dens Park pitch.

And, in a statement, disputed the figure published by the governing body as “inaccurate”.

The SPFL stated the Dark Blues had been fined £186,000 with £120,000 suspended until the end of next season.

That will be triggered in the event of a postponement between now and the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

A hearing today saw the Dark Blues admit five breaches of SPFL rules regarding their playing surface.

Matches against Ross County, Aberdeen, St Johnstone and Rangers were called off at Dens Park this season.

The latter was postponed twice before being re-arranged and finally played on Wednesday evening.

SPFL statement

The SPFL statement read: “At a disciplinary hearing today (18 April 2024), Dundee FC admitted five separate breaches of SPFL Rules relating to their Dens Park pitch.

“This followed postponements of cinch Premiership matches on 7 October 2023, 23 December 2023, 2 January 2024, 17 March 2024, and 10 April 2024.

“As a result, Dundee were fined £186,000, of which £120,000 is suspended until the end of season 2024/25.

“This suspended element will be automatically triggered in the event of a further breach of SPFL Rules relating to pitch condition next season.

“An SPFL spokesman commented: “SPFL Rules on pitch condition are an integral part of maintaining a fair league competition.””

Dundee dispute

However, moments after the release of the statement by the league’s governing body, Dundee released one of their own.

In it they revealed their disappointment at the size of the fine and are taking legal advice.

They also said the £186,000 figure was “inaccurate”.

The Dundee statement said: “Following an SPFL disciplinary hearing today, Dundee FC has been advised of the Tribunal’s findings as set out in the below SPFL press release, which in our view is inaccurate.

“Dundee FC has in fact been fined £150,000, of which £120,000 is suspended until the end of season 2024/25.

“This suspended element will be automatically triggered in the event of a single waterlogged pitch postponement next season.

“In addition, £36,429.60 is payable as compensation to the SPFL for television and pitch specialist costs.

“Dundee Football Club are deeply disappointed with the severity of the punishment and are currently seeking legal advice with regards to an appeal.

“The club will be making no further comment on the outcome while we seek legal advice.”