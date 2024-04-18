‘Deeply disappointed’ Dundee seek legal advice after being hit by hefty fine over Dens Park pitch as they dispute SPFL statement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Deeply disappointed’ Dundee seek legal advice after being hit by hefty fine over Dens Park pitch as they dispute SPFL statement

The Dark Blues have seen a number of matches called off this season, including two call-offs against Rangers.

By George Cran
Dens Park
Dens Park has seen a number of Dundee home games called off this season. Image: SNS.

“Deeply disappointed” Dundee are seeking legal advice after being hit by a hefty fine from the SPFL over their Dens Park pitch.

And, in a statement, disputed the figure published by the governing body as “inaccurate”.

The SPFL stated the Dark Blues had been fined £186,000 with £120,000 suspended until the end of next season.

That will be triggered in the event of a postponement between now and the end of the  2024/25 campaign.

A hearing today saw the Dark Blues admit five breaches of SPFL rules regarding their playing surface.

Matches against Ross County, Aberdeen, St Johnstone and Rangers were called off at Dens Park this season.

The latter was postponed twice before being re-arranged and finally played on Wednesday evening.

Referee Don Robertson postponed the Dundee match after inspecting Dens Park
Referee Don Robertson postponed the Dundee-Rangers match for the second time last week. Image: SNS.

SPFL statement

The SPFL statement read: “At a disciplinary hearing today (18 April 2024), Dundee FC admitted five separate breaches of SPFL Rules relating to their Dens Park pitch.

“This followed postponements of cinch Premiership matches on 7 October 2023, 23 December 2023, 2 January 2024, 17 March 2024, and 10 April 2024.

“As a result, Dundee were fined £186,000, of which £120,000 is suspended until the end of season 2024/25.

Dundee held Rangers at Dens Park as they head into the final five fixtures with confidence. Image: SNS
Dundee held Rangers in the re-arranged fixture on Wednesday night. Image: SNS

“This suspended element will be automatically triggered in the event of a further breach of SPFL Rules relating to pitch condition next season.

“An SPFL spokesman commented: “SPFL Rules on pitch condition are an integral part of maintaining a fair league competition.””

Dundee dispute

However, moments after the release of the statement by the league’s governing body, Dundee released one of their own.

In it they revealed their disappointment at the size of the fine and are taking legal advice.

They also said the £186,000 figure was “inaccurate”.

Dundee managing director John Nelms on the Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS

The Dundee statement said: “Following an SPFL disciplinary hearing today, Dundee FC has been advised of the Tribunal’s findings as set out in the below SPFL press release, which in our view is inaccurate.

“Dundee FC has in fact been fined £150,000, of which £120,000 is suspended until the end of season 2024/25.

“This suspended element will be automatically triggered in the event of a single waterlogged pitch postponement next season.

“In addition, £36,429.60 is payable as compensation to the SPFL for television and pitch specialist costs.

“Dundee Football Club are deeply disappointed with the severity of the punishment and are currently seeking legal advice with regards to an appeal.

“The club will be making no further comment on the outcome while we seek legal advice.”

Conversation