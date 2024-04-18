Dundee’s Casa bar set to show Scotland Euro matches on beer garden big screen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee’s Casa bar set to show Scotland Euro matches on beer garden big screen

The restaurant and bar is set to show euro matches through the summer.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
The Casa in Dundee. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
The Casa in Dundee. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.

A bid for Dundee’s Casa bar and restaurant to screen Euro matches on a “huge” screen in their beer garden has been given the go-ahead from councillors.

The application, lodged by Riverview (Dundee) LTD, was approved during a licensing board meeting on Thursday.

There will be room for up to 100 football fans to enjoy the games on a big screen, which will be erected in an seating area outside the Nethergate venue.

Popular matches, including Scotland matches and the final, will be ticketed events –  Casa is looking to sell around 80 tickets for each match screening.

The beer garden will be open from noon until the final whistle of each game.

If successful, it’s hoped this will lead to the bar being allowed to host future screenings of other major sporting events.

‘Exciting option’

Announcing the news on Facebook, Casa management gave details on how people can book tickets to the screenings.

They wrote: “We are extremely grateful to Dundee City Council for the decision to allow Casa to show the Euros.

“This adds another exciting option to the city centre for people to watch such a major event especially the opening game with Scotland.

Scotland fans in Casa in the Nethergate getting ready to watch the match V England at Euro 2020. Image: DC Thomson.

“Casa has a large beer garden that complements the brand new large led screen.
We will be showing all games and will also have a canopy outside just in case our Scottish weather changes.

“For anyone interested in reserving seats and packages please contact Casa direct (FB or info@casa-dundee.co.uk).”

The Casa plans are the latest in a number of proposals to allow fans in the city to watch Scotland in the Euros.

It was announced in March that Dundee will have its own Euro fanzone at Magdalen Green, catering to almost 5,000 fans.

A giant 48 square-metre screen will show Scotland in action against hosts Germany and fellow group rivals Switzerland and Hungary at the championship.

Taypark House Hotel on Perth Road is also hoping to show Scotland’s Euro 2024 games on big screen.

