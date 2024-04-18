Dundee’s Casa bar set to show Scotland Euro matches on beer garden big screen

A bid for Dundee’s Casa bar and restaurant to screen Euro matches on a “huge” screen in their beer garden has been given the go-ahead from councillors.

The application, lodged by Riverview (Dundee) LTD, was approved during a licensing board meeting on Thursday.

There will be room for up to 100 football fans to enjoy the games on a big screen, which will be erected in an seating area outside the Nethergate venue.

Popular matches, including Scotland matches and the final, will be ticketed events – Casa is looking to sell around 80 tickets for each match screening.

The beer garden will be open from noon until the final whistle of each game.

If successful, it’s hoped this will lead to the bar being allowed to host future screenings of other major sporting events.

‘Exciting option’

Announcing the news on Facebook, Casa management gave details on how people can book tickets to the screenings.

They wrote: “We are extremely grateful to Dundee City Council for the decision to allow Casa to show the Euros.

“This adds another exciting option to the city centre for people to watch such a major event especially the opening game with Scotland.

“Casa has a large beer garden that complements the brand new large led screen.

We will be showing all games and will also have a canopy outside just in case our Scottish weather changes.

“For anyone interested in reserving seats and packages please contact Casa direct (FB or info@casa-dundee.co.uk).”

The Casa plans are the latest in a number of proposals to allow fans in the city to watch Scotland in the Euros.

It was announced in March that Dundee will have its own Euro fanzone at Magdalen Green, catering to almost 5,000 fans.

A giant 48 square-metre screen will show Scotland in action against hosts Germany and fellow group rivals Switzerland and Hungary at the championship.

Taypark House Hotel on Perth Road is also hoping to show Scotland’s Euro 2024 games on big screen.