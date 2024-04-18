Boot prints of 1960s workers who built Tay Road Bridge found during roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Boot prints of 1960s workers who built Tay Road Bridge found during roadworks

The crossing is being fully resurfaced for the first time since it was built.

By Ben MacDonald
1960's boot prints found on Tay Road Bridge
Boot prints from the 1960s have been discovered during the bridge roadworks. Image: Tay Road Bridge/X

Boot prints left by workers who built the Tay Road Bridge in the 1960s have been found during roadworks on the crossing.

The bridge is being fully resurfaced for the first time since it was built in 1966.

The southbound side is closed until later this year with a contraflow in place.

An update on the works was issued on Thursday.

It said: “VolkerLaser [the contractor] are progressing with the deck preparation.

1960s boot prints on Tay Road Bridge

“You can still see the fine milling machines at work as they remove the remnants of the bitumen used as deck waterproofing in the 1960s.

“More boot prints from the workers in the 1960s have been uncovered and these help connect us to our colleagues from the past.

“These imprints will be removed when the final deck preparation is undertaken just prior to waterproofing commencing.”

Bridge manager Alan Hutchison said: “You can see the footprints now due to the deterioration of the concrete.

“You wouldn’t have noticed the footprints at the time as they covered the track with a waterproof covering.

“I’m guessing that the man wore a size 10 boot. He could have been around six feet tall, I’m guessing that as I’m a similar height and the length of the steps are similar.”

The roadworks on the Tay Road Bridge have been hampered by bad weather.

Scaffolding is in place to repair the underside of the bridge. Image: Tay Road Bridge/X

The update added: “Works are currently progressing well, although the wind and rain over the last week couple of weeks did hamper contractor efforts at erecting the scaffolding needed to provide access to repair the concrete soffits of the outer carriageway cantilevers.

“The windy weather lost us a few days of work on this element of our works.

“We are hoping for good weather as we move into the latter part of April and into May, so that the good progress can be maintained.”

It is hoped that the works will be completed by the end of September.

