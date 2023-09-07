How The Courier refused to let Eljamel and NHS Tayside off the hook

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How The Courier refused to let Eljamel and NHS Tayside off the hook

Health Secretary Michael Matheson announced a public inquiry into the scandal of the rogue doctor during an update in parliament on Thursday.

By The Courier News Team
The Courier has stood side by side the victims of disgraced NHS Tayside surgeon Professor Sam Eljamel during their fight for a public inquiry.

We exposed the extent of the shameful affair in March 2015 when former Dundee DJ Pat Kelly told Graeme Strachan he was the victim of a botched operation eight years earlier at the hands of Eljamel.

The story prompted many more victims to come forward but their calls for a full inquiry were rejected by Shona Robison, then health secretary and now deputy first minister, who trusted NHS Tayside’s handling of the crisis.

Fall from grace

The Courier spent the next four years following Eljamel’s dramatic fall from grace as he continued to jet around the globe on lucrative speaking engagements while his victims were left in agony.

As the shameful affair threatened to fade from public consciousness in recent times, we refused to let health chiefs and politicians duck questions on how they reacted to the scandal.

Last month Justin Bowie’s reporting cast serious doubt on what Eljamel’s supervision entailed – with NHS Tayside’s hierarchy slammed in a bombshell report just weeks later for never directly monitoring him in the operating theatre AFTER concerns were raised about his work.

A key probe as part of the “due diligence” review, centred on the recruitment process that saw the Libyan medic hired, was only launched as a result of a story in The Courier revealing he falsely claimed on his own website that he had a specialist US medical degree.

Three months earlier, Eljamel victim Leann Sutherland opened her heart to us on how the rogue doctor left her in so much pain she begged her own mum to suffocate her.

Leann, a 33-year-old businesswoman, said: “I begged my mum to murder her daughter.”

She later added: “I can’t have the career I want. I can’t have children.”

Key figures in Eljamel scandal

First Minister Humza Yousaf with Eljamel victim Theresa Mallett.
First Minister Humza Yousaf with Eljamel victim Theresa Mallett.

We also told the story of Fife gran Theresa Mallett who revealed 11 years of pain – following her botched Eljamel operation – came out when she heckled First Minister Humza Yousaf at the SNP’s independence convention in Dundee.

Weeks later senior oncologist Dr Phyllis Windsor, a former NHS Tayside colleague of the rogue doctor, revealed to The Courier she refused to let him operate on her and instead travelled to London for a major procedure after being diagnosed with a pituitary tumour in 2006.

On Tuesday, just days after turning the spotlight on the key figures in the scandal, Alasdair Clark lifted the lid on the legal hurdles facing those who wish to bring a claim against NHS Tayside.

‘The Courier stood by me’

Pat Kelly – who also hailed the “immense” cross-party support from politicians Liz Smith, Willie Rennie and Michael Marra – said: “The Courier has been so supportive over the years.

“With the original story, I was making an accusation against a very senior surgeon and some of these accusations would have been very difficult to believe.

“But The Courier stuck by what I was saying and trusted the evidence.”

The editor of The Courier David Clegg has thanked subscribers of the newspaper, saying that without their support it would not be possible to hold public bodies to account or investigate the issues which matter to our communities.

