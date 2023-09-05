Eljamel victims’ legal hurdle revealed as NHS Tayside brace for claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Eljamel victims’ legal hurdle revealed as NHS Tayside brace for claims

Patients left with life-changing injuries by rogue doctor Sam Eljamel could face compensation difficulty due to court action time limit.

By Alasdair Clark
Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside surgeon Professor Sam Eljamel.
Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside surgeon Professor Sam Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.

NHS Tayside says it will consider claims for compensation by former patients of rogue surgeon Sam Eljamel on a case-by-case basis.

The health board has sent written apologies to more than 100 people “potentially exposed to possible harm” for allowing the disgraced neurosurgeon to operate on them when he should have been suspended.

A shock report heavily criticised health bosses last week for putting in place only light-touch of Eljamel supervision after serious concerns were raised about his work.

Victims of Professor Sam Eljamel protested outside Holyrood.
Victims of Sam Eljamel protesting. Image: DC Thomson.

The health board has already faced 20 legal claims as a result of Eljamel – 12 of which have been settled while two are ongoing.

This includes a £2.8 million pay out in 2021 after a woman sued the surgeon and NHS Tayside for her treatment eight years earlier.

And after officially admitting wrongdoing, the number of claims against the organisation is likely to increase as patients left angry at their treatment seek justice.

Eljamel patients face legal hurdle

However, those wishing to bring a claim against NHS Tayside face a significant hurdle due to strict time limits on personal injury claims.

In claims of negligence, court proceedings must start within three years of the person becoming aware they have suffered an injury.

It means those operated on during Eljamel’s time in Tayside, from 1995 to 2013, may struggle to pursue action in the courts.

NHS Tayside could still decide to pay compensation out of court.

A spokeswoman for the health board any claims presented to them by patients would be considered on a “case-by-case” basis.

Scottish Conservative North East MSP Maurice Golden said the harm caused by Eljamel was “astonishing”.

He told The Courier: “The priority now for everyone involved must be ensuring justice for the patients.

“They have already spent years fighting, with many of them living with the life-changing consequences of his actions.

MSP says NHS and government must ensure Eljamel victims are compensated

“No-one is pretending it’s an easy situation for authorities to address, but clearly some strong leadership is required.

“I would urge the NHS and the Scottish Government to get round the table and find a way of ensuring those who fell victim to Eljamel’s actions are suitably compensated without further, unnecessary delay.”

In December 2021, a judge ruled Eljamel was solely liable for a £2.8 million pay-out to former patient Carolyn Almond-Roots, who developed rare spinal condition Cauda Equina syndrome following his botched surgery.

Conversation