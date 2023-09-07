Ex-Dundee duo Paul McMullan and Danny Mullen proving deadly Derry City combo as they chase Irish leaders ahead of title showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Dundee duo Paul McMullan and Danny Mullen proving deadly Derry City combo as they chase Irish leaders ahead of title showdown

The title race in the League of Ireland has a distinct Tayside vibe with former Dees, an ex-Dundee United defender and former St Johnstone favourite involved.

By George Cran
Danny Mullen celebrates with ex-Dundee FC team-mate Paul McMullan for Derry City. Image: Shutterstock

There’s a real Tayside vibe about the League of Ireland title race this season.

Summer football means they are heading into the final straight on the Emerald Isle.

Top of the table right now are Shamrock Rovers, boasting St Johnstone hero Alan Mannus in goal and ex-Saintee Dan Cleary at the back.

But chasing them down are a couple of former Dundee team-mates and an ex-Dundee United defender at Derry City.

Paul McMullan was a star for the Dark Blues last season as they won the Championship title but moved across the Irish Sea after his contract expired.

McMullan was in fine form as Derry City beat UCD 5-0. Image: Shutterstock

And he’s been linking up to great effect with his old team-mate Danny Mullen, who scored 15 goals for the Dee across two seasons before spending last season at Partick Thistle.

‘Added real quality’

McMullan, “instrumental” in Derry’s recent run of form, crossed for Mullen to open the scoring at UCD as Derry romped to a 5-0 win on the road.

Derry boss Ruaidrhi Higgins has been full of praise for the former Dee duo, saying: “I think in Mullen and McMullan we’ve added real quality at the top end.”

That was Mullen’s second goal in three games after he opened his account for the club in a 2-2 draw at Bohemians, facing another couple of ex-Dees in Declan McDaid and Jonathan Afolabi as well as former United kid Ali Coote.

Derry City celebrate with Danny Mullen. Image: Shutterstock

Mullen has been described as “excellent” by Higgins and told the Derry Journal after that clash with fourth-placed Bohemians: “As a striker you want to hit the back of the net.

“It doesn’t matter if it is penalties, extra time or whatever, it’s just hitting the back of that net and getting that feeling back. I’m hungry to get more.”

Ex-United defender Mark Connolly has been missing with injury but Derry are now unbeaten in seven matches domestically.

They lost away to Kazakhstan side Tobol in Europe last month but that’s their only defeat in all competitions for 13 games.

That’s since a 1-0 reverse away to current league leaders Shamrock, played before McMullan and Mullen made their debuts.

Now the return fixture is on the horizon – a real title showdown at the Brandywell Stadium next Friday night with Derry four points behind Rovers with just seven games to go.

Victory would cut that gap to just one point to set up a barn-storming finish to the campaign.

