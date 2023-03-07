EXCLUSIVE: Dundee star Paul McMullan opens up on ‘rollercoaster’ century of appearances, dropping points and contract status

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee star Paul McMullan opens up on ‘rollercoaster’ century of appearances, dropping points and contract status

By George Cran
March 7 2023, 5.00pm Updated: March 7 2023, 5.43pm
Paul McMullan is enjoying his most prolific Dundee season yet. Image: SNS.
Paul McMullan is enjoying his most prolific Dundee season yet. Image: SNS.

Paul McMullan says the only way to describe his time at Dundee so far is a “rollercoaster” after passing 100 appearances.

Ups and downs are often a fact of life at Dens Park but the 27-year-old has experienced more than most in his two years at the club.

During that period he has already racked up 102 appearances in quickfire fashion.

Arriving in January 2021 from city rivals Dundee United, McMullan and Dundee celebrated promotion to the Premiership just four months later.

The speedy winger was a key player for James McPake’s side, playing a part in every fixture after a debut against Raith Rovers on January 30.

And he kept that up in the top-flight, missing just three matches all season.

That campaign, however, was one to forget for everyone at Dens Park.

Paul McMullan signed, initially on loan, from Dundee United in January 2021.

McPake was sacked in February with the team second bottom before Mark McGhee’s disastrous tenure ended with relegation.

Now playing for Gary Bowyer, McMullan’s importance to the side hasn’t wavered with the winger playing in 38 of 39 matches so far this term.

His impact has been even more pronounced in 2022/23, however, with seven goals to his name – his best return since 2018/19 at Tannadice – as the Dark Blues once more target promotion.

Rollercoaster

So, after three managers, 103 appearances, 10 goals and many more assists, how does McMullan himself describe his time at Dundee?

“The only way to sum it up is a rollercoaster,” he exclusively told Courier Sport.

“There have been some big highs, some big lows and not too many bits in between!

Last season ended with the dejection of relegation. Image: SNS.

“I’ve only been here two years. I was pretty surprised when I saw I had passed 100 games.

“I’ve not missed many games, I’ve been lucky with not many injuries. I think I’ve only missed two or three games in two years or something like that.

“I’m really proud to play 100 games – hopefully I can get some more.”

Due

On top of goals this term, McMullan has been the assist king of Dens Park and has 12 to his name this term in all competitions.

His most recent display didn’t bring a goal or add to that assist list, though he did play a major part in goal No 2 of a 2-0 win at Cove Rangers.

The winger played a short corner to Ben Williamson, who fired across goal with a first-time cross for Lee Ashcroft to crash home.

It looked like a training ground move but McMullan revealed inspiration came in the moment.

Lee Ashcroft fires in for 2-0 at Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.

And had a good-natured dig at team-mate Ashcroft in the process.

“It was something that was there,” McMullan said of the move.

“Ben made a good run and put across a great ball for Ashy to finally get his goal.

“He’s been due that so hopefully that’s the start of a wee run of goals to help us.

“He’s been unlucky, to be fair, I’m pretty sure he’s hit his own man in front of goal about four times!

Paul McMullan leads the stats table in the Championship for taking or creating chances to shoot (xG & xG Assisted). Image: StatsBomb.

“So it was nice to see that one go in.

“We needed to get that win, it didn’t matter whether it was 8-0 or 1-0, we just needed the win.

“Now it’s about pushing on for more.”

Chasing

That saw the Dark Blues move back to within two points of league leaders Queen’s Park.

As pre-season favourites, McMullan admits Dundee aren’t in the position they would like to be in at this stage.

Saturday’s victory was only a third Championship success in 2023 and he accepts more will be needed to overhaul the Spiders.

“We’ve not picked up enough points and it’s made the league a lot tighter,” he added.

“We are now in a position where we are chasing when we could have been pushing away.

“We have put ourselves in this position but we need to take it on board and go take control if we can.”

Offers?

McMullan hopes the future holds another promotion to the Premiership.

But what about beyond that?

Paul McMullan takes on Ayr in December. Image: SNS.

The former Celtic, Dunfermline and United man said earlier this season he’d be happy to put pen to paper on a new contract with his current deal coming to an end in the summer.

However, no offer had been made by the club then. Has there been any change?

“Nothing. Nothing’s happened so I don’t know,” McMullan said.

In the final six months of his deal, McMullan can speak to other clubs about a pre-contract deal to leave Dens Park in the summer.

So have there been offers from other teams?

“Nothing is happening, if something does happen I’m sure you’ll be first to know,” he replied.

