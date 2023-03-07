Fife man told partner ‘just go to sleep’ as he blocked her nose and mouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fife man told partner ‘just go to sleep’ as he blocked her nose and mouth

By David Love
March 7 2023, 5.00pm Updated: March 7 2023, 7.10pm
One of the assaults happened at the Parkdean Caravan Park in Nairn.
A Leven man shoved a pillowcase into his partner’s mouth and told her to “just go to sleep” as he pinched her nose to restrict her breathing.

Brandon McMillan’s partner ran out of the holiday caravan in Nairn where the attack took place, screaming “please help me”.

The sinister attack came just six weeks after a similar incident at the couple’s home in Fife, where McMillan had held his hand over her mouth and nose.

McMillan, 22, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit two charges of assault and one of threatening or abusive behaviour.

Fiscal depute Robert Weir said the caravan incident, which took place on May 31 last year at Nairn’s Parkdean park, lasted almost a minute and was the culmination of a 90-minute argument between the pair.

Man threatened to kill partner and himself

Mr Weir said: “She said she was going to call the police.

“He said he would have a stand-off with police and would kill her and himself.”

The court also heard how on April 13, McMillan had attacked the woman in their home at Mackie Avenue, Leven, during an argument.

The woman tried to walk out but McMillan stood in front of her.

Mr Weir said: “She attempted to make a call to police but he grabbed her phone.

“Then he grabbed her hair from the back and dragged her into a bedroom,”

“She was crying in pain from her hair being pulled and asked him to stop.

“He put his other hand over her mouth and nose whilst continuing to pull her hair.”

Police saw ‘clump of hair’

The court heard how she managed to escape after scratching his face and police officers, who had been contacted, saw a clump of hair fall from her head.

She has asked the court’s protection by imposing a non-harassment order.

McMillan, who has been remanded in custody in Low Moss since June 28 last year, had sentence deferred for a background report until April 17.

His defence solicitor Victoria Wood said: “There is no requirement for a report as he has had a number of custodial sentences but I am asking the court for one.”

Sheriff Gary Aitken agreed and added: “Custody must remain the most likely outcome given the gravity of the offences.”

