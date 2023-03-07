Fife man told partner ‘just go to sleep’ as he blocked her nose and mouth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Leven man shoved a pillowcase into his partner’s mouth and told her to “just go to sleep” as he pinched her nose to restrict her breathing.

Brandon McMillan’s partner ran out of the holiday caravan in Nairn where the attack took place, screaming “please help me”.

The sinister attack came just six weeks after a similar incident at the couple’s home in Fife, where McMillan had held his hand over her mouth and nose.

McMillan, 22, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit two charges of assault and one of threatening or abusive behaviour.

Fiscal depute Robert Weir said the caravan incident, which took place on May 31 last year at Nairn’s Parkdean park, lasted almost a minute and was the culmination of a 90-minute argument between the pair.

Man threatened to kill partner and himself

Mr Weir said: “She said she was going to call the police.

“He said he would have a stand-off with police and would kill her and himself.”

The court also heard how on April 13, McMillan had attacked the woman in their home at Mackie Avenue, Leven, during an argument.

The woman tried to walk out but McMillan stood in front of her.

Mr Weir said: “She attempted to make a call to police but he grabbed her phone.

“Then he grabbed her hair from the back and dragged her into a bedroom,”

“She was crying in pain from her hair being pulled and asked him to stop.

“He put his other hand over her mouth and nose whilst continuing to pull her hair.”

Police saw ‘clump of hair’

The court heard how she managed to escape after scratching his face and police officers, who had been contacted, saw a clump of hair fall from her head.

She has asked the court’s protection by imposing a non-harassment order.

McMillan, who has been remanded in custody in Low Moss since June 28 last year, had sentence deferred for a background report until April 17.

His defence solicitor Victoria Wood said: “There is no requirement for a report as he has had a number of custodial sentences but I am asking the court for one.”

Sheriff Gary Aitken agreed and added: “Custody must remain the most likely outcome given the gravity of the offences.”

