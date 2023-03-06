Dundee’s ‘warrior’ defender Lee Ashcroft hailed after goalscoring display at Cove Rangers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has hailed “warrior” Lee Ashcroft after the big defender sealed victory for his side at Cove Rangers.

The 29-year-old was the Fan’s Player and Player’s Player of the Year the last time the Dark Blues won promotion from the Championship.

That was after a late surge of goals as the side picked up form in the closing stages of the 2020/21 season.

This term he hasn’t matched that tally of seven with his finish at the Balmoral Stadium his second of the campaign.

However, his second goal of the season two years ago didn’t arrive until March 19.

Another return like that would be welcome as Dundee target promotion once more.

‘Love him to bits’

And his manager is certainly looking for more goals between now and the end of the campaign.

“I was delighted with him,” Bowyer said of Ashcroft’s display at Cove.

“He probably hasn’t scored enough goals but he was there on Saturday to put it in like a striker.

“I might have to try that!

“He is brilliant, I love him to bits. He is whole-hearted and gives everything in training every day.

“He gives everything in games and is really the cliché of a heart-on-the-sleeve, braveheart, warrior.

“You always need those types in your club and I’m delighted we have got him.”

‘You want to play your games’

Any chance to add to those two games will have to wait, however.

Dundee have a free weekend coming up, thanks to Ayr United’s involvement in the Scottish Cup.

Then it is a trip to Partick Thistle on March 18.

The Dark Blues have organised a bounce game to keep their players in good shape.

However, Bowyer previously called the schedule “crazy” before clashes with Ayr and Raith Rovers were rearranged.

Despite those changes, the Dee only have two more games to play in March before playing are six in April.

“You want to play your games,” Bowyer added.

“We play three games in March and then there’s a busy April but it is what it is.

“We’ll look after them and make sure they get their rest at the right time and we work them hard on the areas we need to improve on.

“They’ll have a bit of time to recover after last week and then there will be some hard training sessions.

“There is more to come from them and we’ll keep doing that.”