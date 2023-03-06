Dundee’s ‘warrior’ defender Lee Ashcroft hailed after goalscoring display at Cove Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee’s ‘warrior’ defender Lee Ashcroft hailed after goalscoring display at Cove Rangers

By George Cran
March 6 2023, 12.19pm Updated: March 6 2023, 4.42pm
Lee Ashcroft celebrates his goal at Cove Rangers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Lee Ashcroft celebrates his goal at Cove Rangers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has hailed “warrior” Lee Ashcroft after the big defender sealed victory for his side at Cove Rangers.

The 29-year-old was the Fan’s Player and Player’s Player of the Year the last time the Dark Blues won promotion from the Championship.

That was after a late surge of goals as the side picked up form in the closing stages of the 2020/21 season.

This term he hasn’t matched that tally of seven with his finish at the Balmoral Stadium his second of the campaign.

However, his second goal of the season two years ago didn’t arrive until March 19.

Lee Ashcroft (left) fires in for 2-0. Image: SNS.

Another return like that would be welcome as Dundee target promotion once more.

‘Love him to bits’

And his manager is certainly looking for more goals between now and the end of the campaign.

“I was delighted with him,” Bowyer said of Ashcroft’s display at Cove.

“He probably hasn’t scored enough goals but he was there on Saturday to put it in like a striker.

Cove’s Scott Fox (red) despairs after Lee Ashcroft’s second goal. Image: SNS.

“I might have to try that!

“He is brilliant, I love him to bits. He is whole-hearted and gives everything in training every day.

“He gives everything in games and is really the cliché of a heart-on-the-sleeve, braveheart, warrior.

“You always need those types in your club and I’m delighted we have got him.”

‘You want to play your games’

Any chance to add to those two games will have to wait, however.

Dundee have a free weekend coming up, thanks to Ayr United’s involvement in the Scottish Cup.

Then it is a trip to Partick Thistle on March 18.

The Dark Blues have organised a bounce game to keep their players in good shape.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer at Cove Rangers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

However, Bowyer previously called the schedule “crazy” before clashes with Ayr and Raith Rovers were rearranged.

Despite those changes, the Dee only have two more games to play in March before playing are six in April.

“You want to play your games,” Bowyer added.

“We play three games in March and then there’s a busy April but it is what it is.

“We’ll look after them and make sure they get their rest at the right time and we work them hard on the areas we need to improve on.

“They’ll have a bit of time to recover after last week and then there will be some hard training sessions.

“There is more to come from them and we’ll keep doing that.”

