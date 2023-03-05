3 Dundee talking points from Cove as Dee handle expectation, Lee Ashcroft and Ryan Sweeney dominate and title race hots up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

3 Dundee talking points from Cove as Dee handle expectation, Lee Ashcroft and Ryan Sweeney dominate and title race hots up

By George Cran
March 5 2023, 11.32am
Dundee's Lee Ashcroft (R) celebrates with Ben Williamson after making it 2-0. Image: SNS.
Dundee's Lee Ashcroft (R) celebrates with Ben Williamson after making it 2-0. Image: SNS.

A goal either side of half-time gave Dundee a morale-boosting three points at Cove Rangers.

A third league victory of 2023 took longer than expected to arrive but it was a welcome one for the Dark Blues after two defeats in the last three.

It was also nicely timed with Queen’s Park, Morton and Ayr all dropping points and a two-week break coming up.

Goals from Lyall Cameron ahead of half-time and Lee Ashcroft after the break were enough to beat a struggling Cove side.

So what can we take from a freezing afternoon in Aberdeen?

Expectations

This was anything but a classic performance. Neither side showed much quality throughout.

Cove’s Scott Fox (red) despairs after Lee Ashcroft’s (right) goal made it 2-0. Image: Craig Brown/SNS.

But the expectation on Dundee in the Championship is to win matches and that’s the crucial take-away from this one – they did just that.

At times this season, missed chances have proved costly. At others, poor defending.

That wasn’t the case at the Balmoral Stadium, though they could have added more with extra care in the final third.

After Tuesday’s dreadful display against Partick Thistle, a response was required. And nothing but victory would do.

Going from just two wins in eight league games pre-match, Dundee can now put a positive spin on their recent run and point to only two defeats in eight league games.

Centre-backs

Dundee probably have the strongest central defensive pairing in the division.

While the results haven’t quite been there in recent weeks, the displays of Ryan Sweeney and Lee Ashcroft have been impressive for some time now.

Lee Ashcroft heads away against Cove Rangers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

Partick Thistle was a let-down but the pair were solid once more at Cove.

Sweeney has grown into his role as captain as the campaign has worn on while Ashcroft continues to be an all-action defender, complete with Rambo-style headband on Saturday.

One thing missing from the two this term is a goal return, despite their strength in the air.

This time Ryan Sweeney beats Leighton McIntosh in the air to head clear Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

Sweeney has three while Ashcroft only had one before this strike. In Dundee’s last promotion season, the latter notched seven – including the goal that sealed their play-off win.

The second of that campaign didn’t come until March 19, however. History couldn’t repeat, could it?

Table

How quickly things change in the Championship.

It was all doom and gloom at Dens Park after a draw and two defeats in the last three games allowed Queen’s Park to open up a four-point lead.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer at Cove Rangers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

Just a few days later and it is back to two points, within touching distance once more.

This title race is not going to be like Manchester City v Liverpool in recent seasons where both sides just relentlessly win week after week.

Hiccups will continue, that’s just the nature of the division.

But it’s not just a two-horse race either – Partick Thistle’s form under Kris Doolan has them coming up on the outside.

Dundee fans enjoy themselves at the Balmoral Stadium. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

Ayr and Morton are a bit behind but play each other on Tuesday and it would be foolish to rule out either in this promotion chase.

On top of that, those two, Queen’s Park and Partick Thistle all play before Dundee’s next game.

In fact, Ton play three games before the Dark Blues travel to Firhill in a fortnight’s time.

Bowyer said on Saturday he expects the title race to go to the wire – it’s difficult to argue with that assessment.

But it’s up to him and his team to ensure they have their noses in front at the finish line.

