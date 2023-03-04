Dundee players could have hidden at Cove Rangers says boss Gary Bowyer as he praises bravery in key victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee players could have hidden at Cove Rangers says boss Gary Bowyer as he praises bravery in key victory

By George Cran
March 4 2023, 6.01pm
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on the sidelines at Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on the sidelines at Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.

Dundee redeemed themselves with their performance at Cove Rangers says manager Gary Bowyer.

The Dark Blues fell well short in midweek at home to Partick Thistle, losing 3-1 at Dens Park.

That saw just one point picked up in three games before they headed north to Aberdeen.

But they responded with a comfortable 2-0 victory at the Balmoral Stadium with goals from Lyall Cameron and Lee Ashcroft earning the points.

‘Bravery’

And Bowyer praised his side for stepping up when the pressure was on them to get back to winning ways.

Lyall Cameron celebrates his opening goal. Image: SNS.

“The players deserve an enormous amount of credit because they came out and played with bravery from the first minute,” Bowyer said.

“I’ve seen teams with a bad result who go hiding but we didn’t.

“Barry Maguire and Cammy Kerr were injured but it was an opportunity for the players to redeem themselves and they did.

“I thought we went about our football well. It could have been better in the final third at times.

“The timing of the first goal is crucial because Cove had to come out.

Lee Ashcroft fires in for 2-0. Image: SNS.

“The second goal was a great goal, well worked and we had great opportunities to add more.”

Table

The win sees Dundee claw back the lead at the top for Queen’s Park after they were held at home by Greenock Morton.

Two points now separate the top two with Partick Thistle three behind the Dark Blues and Morton and Ayr within touching distance of the Jags too.

Dundee’s Ryan Clampin gets to grips with Luis Longstaff. Image: SNS.

And Bowyer expects things to stay tight across the remaining nine league games.

“There is still a hell of a lot of football left to play,” he added.

“You can’t discount teams like Partick Thistle, Morton, Ayr, Inverness.

“There is a lot to play for yet.

“It is a tight Championship, there are good teams around so I think it will go to the wire.”

