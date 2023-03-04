Dundee players could have hidden at Cove Rangers says boss Gary Bowyer as he praises bravery in key victory

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee redeemed themselves with their performance at Cove Rangers says manager Gary Bowyer.

The Dark Blues fell well short in midweek at home to Partick Thistle, losing 3-1 at Dens Park.

That saw just one point picked up in three games before they headed north to Aberdeen.

But they responded with a comfortable 2-0 victory at the Balmoral Stadium with goals from Lyall Cameron and Lee Ashcroft earning the points.

‘Bravery’

And Bowyer praised his side for stepping up when the pressure was on them to get back to winning ways.

“The players deserve an enormous amount of credit because they came out and played with bravery from the first minute,” Bowyer said.

“I’ve seen teams with a bad result who go hiding but we didn’t.

“Barry Maguire and Cammy Kerr were injured but it was an opportunity for the players to redeem themselves and they did.

“I thought we went about our football well. It could have been better in the final third at times.

“The timing of the first goal is crucial because Cove had to come out.

“The second goal was a great goal, well worked and we had great opportunities to add more.”

Table

The win sees Dundee claw back the lead at the top for Queen’s Park after they were held at home by Greenock Morton.

Two points now separate the top two with Partick Thistle three behind the Dark Blues and Morton and Ayr within touching distance of the Jags too.

And Bowyer expects things to stay tight across the remaining nine league games.

“There is still a hell of a lot of football left to play,” he added.

“You can’t discount teams like Partick Thistle, Morton, Ayr, Inverness.

“There is a lot to play for yet.

“It is a tight Championship, there are good teams around so I think it will go to the wire.”