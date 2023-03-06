Irene Wood: Montrose poet, singer and businesswoman dies aged 94

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Irene Wood: Montrose poet, singer and businesswoman dies aged 94

By Chris Ferguson
March 6 2023, 1.30pm Updated: March 6 2023, 2.01pm
Former Montrose businesswoman Irene Wood.
Former Montrose businesswoman Irene Wood.

Former Montrose businesswoman, church member and singer Irene Wood has died aged 94.

In the 1970s she opened a fruit and vegetable shop at 72 High Street, which together with five staff, she ran for seven years.

Irene had been known to earlier generations of Montrosians as a familiar face behind the counter at Dunnett jewellers, also in High Street.

She was married to former councillor Terry Wood, and a staunch supporter of Montrose Old Kirk where she sang in the choir, taught in the Sunday School and served on the church board.

Early years

Irene was born at 34 India Lane, Montrose, in October 1928 the daughter of James Pert Duncan and his wife Betsy Douglas.

She attended North Links School and was always in the top three in her class.

At the age of 12 years old she passed her bursary exam for at Montrose Academy, where she continued to shine academically.

After study at Dundee University, Irene took up a post managing the shoe department at the Cooperative department store.

Marriage

She met her future husband, Terry, at the Locarno ballroom in the town and married in 1953 in Birmingham where Terry was working. They went on to have two of a family; Graham, and Lesley.

After a period living back in Montrose the couple moved to Caithness when Terry was working on the Dounreay power station before they spent three years in Shetland while Terry worked on major infrastructure projects being carried out by R Pert and Son, Montrose.

Between 1967 and 1972, Terry was in charge of plumbing installations as Ninewells Hospital in Dundee was being built.

Mr and Mrs Wood at a wedding at Glenesk Hotel, Edzell.

When that contract expired, the family moved from their home in Dundee back to Montrose where the couple bought a number of houses at Little Nursery and modernised them.

It was also at this time that Irene ventured into business on her own account.

In the late 1970s, Irene and Terry moved to a distinctive property in St Mary’s Road where they lived for 47 years.

In her leisure time, Irene loved dancing, yoga and tennis and was an exceptional singer. She wrote poetry and enjoyed travelling across Europe, North America and around the UK.

Terry explained: “She wrote the poem, He Is The One, which was inspired by her going up to the sun porch at night to watch the seasons as they changed. Most of Irene poems had a religious theme. She wrote for enjoyment but He is The One was published in a book.”

The poem, He Is The One, by Irene Wood.

Irene, who had a wide circle of friends is survived by Terry, son Graham, daughter Lesley and there three grandchildren Jonathan, Robbie and Charlotte.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

