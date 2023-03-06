Henry’s Coffee House loses appeal against Dundee drive-thru refusal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Henry’s Coffee House loses appeal against Dundee drive-thru refusal

By Laura Devlin
March 6 2023, 1.35pm Updated: March 6 2023, 1.42pm
Henry's Coffee House on Seagate. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson
Henry's Coffee House on Seagate. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson

A Dundee coffee shop has lost an appeal for a new drive-thru branch.

Henry’s Coffee House had appealed to the Scottish Government in a bid to get planning permission for a drive-thru premises on East Dock Street – close to the site of the proposed Eden Project.

The plans had been rejected last year after Dundee City Council’s planning committee concluded it did not meet the requirements of its local development plan.

This includes an aim to move towards “environmental sustainability” and encourage businesses to the city centre.

There are currently two branches of Henry’s Coffee House in the city centre, one on the Seagate and one in the City Square which is currently closed due to a fire.

In the appeal Henry’s argued the reasons for refusal were “not justified” and said there would not be additional traffic as a result of the development.

Henry’s appeal claims dismissed

A statement submitted alongside with the appeal said: “The drive-thru would not be a destination in itself and would not generate additional vehicular movements.

“The transport statement submitted with the application sets out how the proposed development can be accessed by staff by sustainable and active modes of transport.”

However Phillip McLean, the reporter assigned to the case, dismissed this claim.

Writing in an appeal decision notice, he said: “The only evidence before me on the likely usage of the proposed development is the predicted vehicle movements included in the appellant’s transport statement.

“Based on the available evidence, I consider the expected custom could represent significant footfall.”

Jonathan Horne, the owner of Henry’s Coffee House in Dundee.

He added: “I also find the proposal would not minimise the need to travel by private car, nor would it minimise greenhouse gas emissions or help address the global climate emergency.”

The appeal was dismissed and planning permission was refused.

Henry’s manager ‘disappointed’

Debora Sacco, manager of Henry’s Coffee House, expressed her disappointment at the appeal’s rejection, saying she did not believed it was justified.

She said: “I am disappointed and upset at the decision.

“We were all excited (at the prospect of the drive-thru) and I don’t agree with it.

“It’s a good location, especially for people going to work in Broughty Ferry.

“I just don’t think the decision is justified.”

