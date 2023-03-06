Henry’s Coffee House loses appeal against Dundee drive-thru refusal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee coffee shop has lost an appeal for a new drive-thru branch.

Henry’s Coffee House had appealed to the Scottish Government in a bid to get planning permission for a drive-thru premises on East Dock Street – close to the site of the proposed Eden Project.

The plans had been rejected last year after Dundee City Council’s planning committee concluded it did not meet the requirements of its local development plan.

This includes an aim to move towards “environmental sustainability” and encourage businesses to the city centre.

There are currently two branches of Henry’s Coffee House in the city centre, one on the Seagate and one in the City Square which is currently closed due to a fire.

In the appeal Henry’s argued the reasons for refusal were “not justified” and said there would not be additional traffic as a result of the development.

Henry’s appeal claims dismissed

A statement submitted alongside with the appeal said: “The drive-thru would not be a destination in itself and would not generate additional vehicular movements.

“The transport statement submitted with the application sets out how the proposed development can be accessed by staff by sustainable and active modes of transport.”

However Phillip McLean, the reporter assigned to the case, dismissed this claim.

Writing in an appeal decision notice, he said: “The only evidence before me on the likely usage of the proposed development is the predicted vehicle movements included in the appellant’s transport statement.

“Based on the available evidence, I consider the expected custom could represent significant footfall.”

He added: “I also find the proposal would not minimise the need to travel by private car, nor would it minimise greenhouse gas emissions or help address the global climate emergency.”

The appeal was dismissed and planning permission was refused.

Henry’s manager ‘disappointed’

Debora Sacco, manager of Henry’s Coffee House, expressed her disappointment at the appeal’s rejection, saying she did not believed it was justified.

She said: “I am disappointed and upset at the decision.

“We were all excited (at the prospect of the drive-thru) and I don’t agree with it.

“It’s a good location, especially for people going to work in Broughty Ferry.

“I just don’t think the decision is justified.”