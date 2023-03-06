Bridge to be shut for seven months for Broughty Ferry-Monifieth path upgrade

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A popular coastal route used by cyclists and pedestrians between Broughty Ferry and Monifieth will shut this month for a major upgrade.

The narrow Dighty Burn bridge at Balmossie as well as the paths either side will be closed for seven months from March 20 until around October this year.

It will see the area transformed as part of an £18 million active travel project which its backers say will be a “jewel in the crown for this part of the country”.

Latest phase of Ferry-Monifieth upgrade

The scheme is already underway at Broughty Ferry’s Esplanade where the main car park is to be shut while construction of a new segregated cycleway and footpath continues.

In this latest stage, the 5 metre-wide path will continue along to the Dighty Burn from the Esplanade.

A new 5 metre-wide footbridge will also be built over the burn to alleviate what is a common bottleneck.

The beach in the area is segregated from the path by rocks and workers will make it easier to access as well as remove invasive plant species.

Councillor Serena Cowdy, Angus Council’s spokesperson for environment, tourism and active travel said: “It’s great to see the work to develop the walking and cycling route through Broughty Ferry and Monifieth reach Angus.

“Although it will cause some disruption to people using this path over the next few months, the outcome will be worth it when people can access a safe, environmentally friendly and enjoyable route while taking in the stunning coastline along Dundee and Angus.”

The path next to the railway will remain open from Bridge Street to Balmossie Rail Station but the route east is being closed off until work is completed.

Part of the path has already been shut with diggers on site and fencing erected.

The route is part of the National Cycle Network Route 1 with users diverted inland over the railway footbridge at the station.

The aim is to create a continuous, off-road walking and cycling route that can be enjoyed by people making longer-distance journeys and for locals.

Funded comes from the Scottish Government through Sustrans Scotland’s Places for Everyone programme.

It was recently revealed the cost soared from an initial £9m to £18m due mostly due to inflation in construction costs.

Mark Flynn convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee said: “While Dundee City Council is managing the work, this is very much a partnership between ourselves and colleagues in Angus and this section marks a significant piece of work in the area.

“The benefits of cycling and walking for our health and our environment are undeniable and while there will be short term inconvenience, when the project is complete it will be a jewel in the crown for this part of the country.”