Former Dundee United star Duncan Ferguson’s nightmare start in management continues as ex-Tannadice loan keeper comes in for criticism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Former Dundee United star Duncan Ferguson’s nightmare start in management continues as ex-Tannadice loan keeper comes in for criticism

By Eric Nicolson
March 6 2023, 2.19pm Updated: March 6 2023, 2.44pm
Duncan Ferguson has yet to win a game as Forest Green Rovers manager. Image: Shutterstock.
Duncan Ferguson has yet to win a game as Forest Green Rovers manager. Image: Shutterstock.

Former Dundee United star Duncan Ferguson’s nightmare start to management with Forest Green Rovers has stretched into a third month.

The rookie head coach, who did lead Everton to victory when he was a caretaker boss, has been in charge for seven games with the League One strugglers since taking over at the end of January.

In that time his record is two draws and five defeats.

The most recent result was a 2-1 loss to another side threatened with relegation, Accrington Stanley.

Rovers were defeated despite going in front.

A young Ferguson’s run-ins with Jim McLean at Tannadice became the stuff of legend.

But he showed a similar trait to his old United manager in calling a spade a spade when assessing the performance of former Tangerines’ loan goalkeeper, Ross Doohan, on Saturday.

“He should’ve saved both of them and I’ve told him in there that it’s not good enough,” said Ferguson, speaking to Stroud Times.

Rovers are bottom of the table and 11 points from safety.

He added: “We were playing so well, comfortable in the game and were dominant of possession. I was really happy with the way were shaping up.

“I never felt like [Accrington Stanley] were going to score.

“The referee sees it how he does and gives [Oliver] Casey a straight red card.

“But I thought it was soft. A yellow would have been an easy decision and we move on with the match.

“Their players surrounded and him and he buckled under pressure.”

Will Duncan Ferguson be success as boss? Our writers have their say as ex-Dundee United star takes Forest Green Rovers job

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

Goodwin discussed Hamid, left, and Edwards. Image: SNS / Shutterstock / DC Thomson.
Jim Goodwin offers Bill Hamid update as Dundee United boss tackles Ryan Edwards struggles
Goodwin reflected on a disappointing night. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin reveals Aberdeen apology as Dundee United boss is left baffled by fury
Dundee United defender Ryan Edwards. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United need skipper Ryan Edwards to step up - here's what…
McGrath found the net at the weekend. Image: SNS
Jamie McGrath on what Jim Goodwin will bring to Dundee United as Ireland ace…
Goodwin was the centre of attention at Tannadice. Image: SNS
Aberdeen condemn fans who 'let the club down' in Dundee United clash after Jim…
Goodwin's side were undone by defensive errors. Image: SNS
3 Dundee United talking points as startling stats show Jim Goodwin focus and huge…
Jim Goodwin was irked. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin slams 'mindless idiots' in Aberdeen section as Dundee United boss reveals he…
3
Duk backheels Aberdeen in front after robbing Ryan Edwards of possession. Image: SNS
Dundee United v Aberdeen verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Jim…
Bill Hamid in action for the U.S National team. Image: Shutterstock
Bill Hamid to Dundee United latest as Jim Goodwin faces goalkeeping conundrum for Aberdeen…
Dundee United's Ryan Edwards speaks to the media ahead of the Tangerines' clash with Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Dundee United skipper Ryan Edwards dismisses Sportscene flak from 'Ex-Dundee manager' Neil McCann

Most Read

1
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
42
2
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Heavy snow heading for Tayside and Fife as second yellow weather warning issued
3
Lennix Hughes Dundee
Thousands raised in memory of Dundee teen Lennix as school remembers ‘beautiful girl’
4
Perthshire gift shop Peg & Patch, which opened during the pandemic, is to close. Image: Google Maps.
Sadness as Perthshire gift shop to close after just 16 months
5
Lennix Hughes Dundee
Lennix Hughes: Heartbroken Dundee mum’s tribute as police probe sudden death 
6
Sofya Devyatova's property is on the first floor of this block of flats on Muirton Place in Perth. Image: Google Street View
Perth Airbnb granted licence despite objections from neighbours
7
Work has started near the Dighty Burn bridge, which will soon close. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk
Bridge to be shut for seven months for Broughty Ferry-Monifieth path upgrade
8
Salton Crescent in Whitfield, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Man, 37, charged with exposing himself in front of children in Dundee
9
Goodwin reflected on a disappointing night. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin reveals Aberdeen apology as Dundee United boss is left baffled by fury

More from The Courier

Deacon Blue's Ricky Ross at the Caird Hall last year. Image: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Deacon Blue announce 'unique' Dundee benefit show alongside Gary Clark and The Bluebells
Nicky McKenzie. Image: Facebook.
Dundee hostel attacker claims he was drugged and robbed by victim
Dundee celebrate Lyall Cameron's opening goal at Cove. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Why I'm not surprised Dundee are seeing Lyall Cameron shine
Mohammed Salim Uddin was killed at the restaurant in which he and Foyez worked.
Fife restaurant worker detained after killing friend amid mafia delusions
The alleged crimes happened during Salvation Army band shows, the court was told. Image: Shutterstock.
Tayside teacher on trial accused of sexual assault during Salvation Army band shows
LISTEN: Dundee star of The Terror gives voice to tragic souls lost on infamous…
Sidey apprentices at the new training academy. Image: Sidey.
Sidey: Perth windows firm’s new training academy to grow workforce
Tina McRorie of Strathearn Cares.
Crieff woman announces sudden closure of furniture charity due to health issues
Jill Belch of Scone and District Community Council, social worker Melisa Meikle, Cllr Colin Stewart and other social workers. Image: Jill Belch.
Scone residents given heated throws that can keep them warm for 30p a night
Louise Russell and David Christopher will walk the North Coast 500 later this year. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson
Cupar couple's vow to help others after losing son and daughter within a year

Editor's Picks

Most Commented