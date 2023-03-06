Former Dundee United star Duncan Ferguson’s nightmare start in management continues as ex-Tannadice loan keeper comes in for criticism

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Dundee United star Duncan Ferguson’s nightmare start to management with Forest Green Rovers has stretched into a third month.

The rookie head coach, who did lead Everton to victory when he was a caretaker boss, has been in charge for seven games with the League One strugglers since taking over at the end of January.

In that time his record is two draws and five defeats.

The most recent result was a 2-1 loss to another side threatened with relegation, Accrington Stanley.

Rovers were defeated despite going in front.

A young Ferguson’s run-ins with Jim McLean at Tannadice became the stuff of legend.

But he showed a similar trait to his old United manager in calling a spade a spade when assessing the performance of former Tangerines’ loan goalkeeper, Ross Doohan, on Saturday.

“He should’ve saved both of them and I’ve told him in there that it’s not good enough,” said Ferguson, speaking to Stroud Times.

Rovers are bottom of the table and 11 points from safety.

He added: “We were playing so well, comfortable in the game and were dominant of possession. I was really happy with the way were shaping up.

“I never felt like [Accrington Stanley] were going to score.

“The referee sees it how he does and gives [Oliver] Casey a straight red card.

“But I thought it was soft. A yellow would have been an easy decision and we move on with the match.

“Their players surrounded and him and he buckled under pressure.”