Final section of Broughty Ferry Esplanade upgrade to begin once £1m contract approved

The final section of a segregated active travel route at Broughty Ferry’s Esplanade is set to begin next month if a £1m contract is approved.

The makeover has seen the road narrowed to accommodate a wider walkway for pedestrians as well as Dundee’s first fully segregated cycle path.

This latest stage will see the route separated from the carriageway, following “desire lines” along the dunes.

It stretches from near the Urban Beach Glass Pavilion restaurant to Bridge Street.

The works will also provide more street lighting to illuminate the area and its connection paths.

‘Considerable progress’ made so far

Mark Flynn convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee said: “We have made considerable positive progress so far and this next section will continue to keep up that momentum.

“Travelling on foot and by bike has never been more important for our health and wellbeing and the improvements to the route and its surroundings will encourage many more locals and visitors to be able to access and enjoy our stunning coastline as the scheme moves towards completion.”

The wider project will also see the main beach car park upgraded and the seafront bridge over the Dighty Burn near Balmossie railway station widened significantly.

Once fully completed, it will provide a continuous off-road path between Dundee and Monifieth along Scotland’s main east coast cycling route.

It was recently revealed the cost of the project as a whole has spiralled from £9m to an eye-watering £18m, partly due to soaring construction costs.

It is being funded by the Scottish Government through Sustrans Scotland’s Places for Everyone programme.

Although not funding the work from its own budgets, Dundee City Council and Angus Council are working together to deliver the major upgrades.

Benefit to cyclists ‘becoming clearer’

Cllr Kevin Cordell, the council’s cycling spokesperson added: “As the route starts to take shape and the vision becomes a reality on the ground, the scale and impact of what we are doing is becoming obvious.

“With that the benefits to cyclists, present and future, are becoming clearer and I am delighted to see the contract for the next phase coming forward.”

The tender from Tayside Contracts will be approved at Monday’s city development committee.