Bob Manning of Scone: Black Watch Korean War hero dies

Black Watch war hero Bob Manning of Scone who was awarded the Military Medal for his actions at the Battle of the Hook in Korea, has died aged 90.

In 1952 during the height of the battle he took charge of his section after the commander was wounded.

Aged just 20 Bob, an acting lance corporal, gathered his men to defend their position but was wounded by gun fire.

Despite his injuries he crawled forward, silenced an enemy light machine gun with a grenade and crawled back to his section.

Bob was wounded a second time during a further enemy probe but was largely responsible for beating off this second attack by the accurate use of his Sten gun.

His Military Medal citation stated: “This NCO’s handling of his section and personal prowess with his own weapons, was largely responsible for beating off an enemy thrust into our area where our wounded men had been collected for evacuation.”

Throughout the rest of life life Bob remained a modest hero who never spoke of his actions in the battle his daughter Liz said.

Although he was a Londoner, Bob had been drawn to The Black Watch because of their reputation for excellence, despite his father, Frederick, and grandfather having served in The Buffs, the Royal East Kent Regiment.

Robert Manning, always known as Bob, was born in the capital in 1932 where his father was a postman. His mother was called Gwendoline.

He began his education in London and continued it in Somerset when children were evacuated to rural areas during the Second World War.

When he left school, Bob began studying engineering at London Polytechnic but aged 19 made the decision to join The Black Watch, despite having no connection to Scotland.

Almost immediately, Bob was sent to defend South Korea from attack from North Korean forces.

After the war in Korea the 1st Battalion The Black Watch embarked on a ship but were immediately sent to Kenya to deal with the Mau Mau Uprising.

When he did return to the UK, Bob was enjoying a holiday in Jersey when he met his future wife, Patricia Caudle of London.

She had recognised him from a photograph that had appeared in the newspapers after he was awarded the Military Medal.

The couple married in London in September 1956 and had three of a family, Liz, Yvonne and Richard.

During his army career, Bob had postings to Cyprus, Germany and Perth where he eventually settled when he retired from the service in 1974.

He went on to work as a school caretaker and in night security in Perth Theatre.

Bob was a great fan of music, country and western and the likes of Frank Sinatra, and enjoyed horse racing.

Black Watch Major (Retired) Ronnie Proctor said: “Bob’s act of bravery and self sacrifice in 1952 is a great example of service before self to those serving in our armed forces today.”

