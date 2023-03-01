Bob Manning of Scone: Black Watch Korean War hero dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Obituaries

Bob Manning of Scone: Black Watch Korean War hero dies

By Chris Ferguson
March 1 2023, 12.30pm
Black Watch military medal winner Bob manning has died.
Black Watch military medal winner Bob manning has died.

Black Watch war hero Bob Manning of Scone who was awarded the Military Medal for his actions at the Battle of the Hook in Korea, has died aged 90.

In 1952 during the height of the battle he took charge of his section after the commander was wounded.

Aged just 20 Bob, an acting lance corporal, gathered his men to defend their position but was wounded by gun fire.

Despite his injuries he crawled forward, silenced an enemy light machine gun with a grenade and crawled back to his section.

Bob was wounded a second time during a further enemy probe but was largely responsible for beating off this second attack by the accurate use of his Sten gun.

Bon Manning of Scone during his service with The Black Watch.

His Military Medal citation stated: “This NCO’s handling of his section and personal prowess with his own weapons, was largely responsible for beating off an enemy thrust into our area where our wounded men had been collected for evacuation.”

Throughout the rest of life life Bob remained a modest hero who never spoke of his actions in the battle his daughter Liz said.

Although he was a Londoner, Bob had been drawn to The Black Watch because of their reputation for excellence, despite his father, Frederick, and grandfather having served in The Buffs, the Royal East Kent Regiment.

Robert Manning, always known as Bob, was born in the capital in 1932 where his father was a postman. His mother was called Gwendoline.

The Queen Mother with Bob Manning in the background.

He began his education in London and continued it in Somerset when children were evacuated to rural areas during the Second World War.

When he left school, Bob began studying engineering at London Polytechnic but aged 19 made the decision to join The Black Watch, despite having no connection to Scotland.

Almost immediately, Bob was sent to defend South Korea from attack from North Korean forces.

After the war in Korea the 1st Battalion The Black Watch embarked on a ship but were immediately sent to Kenya to deal with the Mau Mau Uprising.

When he did return to the UK, Bob was enjoying a holiday in Jersey when he met his future wife, Patricia Caudle of London.

Bob and Patricia Manning married in London in 1956.

She had recognised him from a photograph that had appeared in the newspapers after he was awarded the Military Medal.

The couple married in London in September 1956 and had three of a family, Liz, Yvonne and Richard.

During his army career, Bob had postings to Cyprus, Germany and Perth where he eventually settled when he retired from the service in 1974.

He went on to work as a school caretaker and in night security in Perth Theatre.

Bob was a great fan of music, country and western and the likes of Frank Sinatra, and enjoyed horse racing.

Black Watch Major (Retired) Ronnie Proctor said: “Bob’s act of bravery and self sacrifice in 1952 is a great example of service before self to those serving in our armed forces today.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

