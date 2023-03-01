Use them or lose them: Opening hours to increase at 5 Fife leisure centres but customer attendance is crucial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Use them or lose them: Opening hours to increase at 5 Fife leisure centres but customer attendance is crucial

By Claire Warrender
March 1 2023, 12.51pm Updated: March 1 2023, 3.38pm
Fife leisure centre opening hours to increase
A protest against opening hours cuts at Cupar Sports Centre last year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

Fife leisure bosses have given a use them or lose them warning as they announced increased opening hours at five Fife sports centres.

East Sands Leisure Centre in St Andrews will open for an extra 15 hours a week, under new arrangements revealed on Wednesday.

And weekly opening hours at Cupar Sports Centre will increase by 13 hours.

Opening hours were cut at East Sands Leisure Centre in St Andrews. Image: DC Thomson.

The move by Fife Sports and Leisure Trust follows a huge public outcry over opening hours cuts at the two centres.

Opening will also increase at three other Fife leisure centres – Dalgety Bay, Cowdenbeath and Burntisland.

The trust says the new hours are part of its post-Covid recovery plan.

However chief executive Emma Walker said: “Customer attendances are going to be crucial in the long-term viability of the increased timetables.”

Opening hours protestors say it’s good news

Campaigners have given the announcement a cautious welcome, describing it as “a good start”.

The new north east Fife opening hours will still fall short of the region’s other leisure centres.

Both are only open 65 days a week compared to 90 hours elsewhere in Fife.

And they are closed from 10.30am to 2.30pm most weekdays.

Swimming coach Gina Loga, who was sacked as an instructor at Cupar pool after organising a public protest there last year, said the announcement was good news.

Swimming coach Gina Logan was sacked after a protest. Image: Supplied by Gina Logan.

And she added: “It’s not the full hours but a little is better than nothing.

“I’m optimistic but my worry now is the timescale.

“If it’s not increased by Easter that will be another school holiday where children miss out.”

There was a similar reaction in St Andrews.

Liberal Democrat councillor Jane Ann Liston said: “They’s got the message the current situation is not acceptable.

“The devil is in the detail but this is a start at least.”

Details of changes at five leisure centres

Aside from the changes at Cupar and St Andrews, there will be an extra 15 hours a week at Dalgety Bay.

Cowdenbeath leisure centre will see the reintroduction of public swimming between noon and 3pm.

And the Beacon Centre in Burntisland will have enhanced opening hours during the school holidays.

The Beacon Leisure Centre
The Beacon Leisure Centre in Burntisland. Image: Kenny Smith / DC Thomson.

This will allow staff to introduce extra programmes for youngsters.

No date has been set for the introduction of the new hours.

But the trust said it would likely be late summer or early autumn to allow it to recruit extra staff.

Public urged to have their say over Fife leisure centre programmes

The trust said the changes follow the significant impact of covid, which saw centres closed or access restricted.

Chief executive Emma Walker said: “Thanks to the efforts of staff an loyalty of customers. the trust is now in a position that it can widen access for local communities.

“I hope these changes to five of our sites will see more positive results across the organisation and drive our recovery further.

“I’d encourage people to engage with our consultation process in order that they can have their say and get the programmes they would most like to use.”

Details of the consultation will be announced soon.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented