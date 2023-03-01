Use them or lose them: Opening hours to increase at 5 Fife leisure centres but customer attendance is crucial

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fife leisure bosses have given a use them or lose them warning as they announced increased opening hours at five Fife sports centres.

East Sands Leisure Centre in St Andrews will open for an extra 15 hours a week, under new arrangements revealed on Wednesday.

And weekly opening hours at Cupar Sports Centre will increase by 13 hours.

The move by Fife Sports and Leisure Trust follows a huge public outcry over opening hours cuts at the two centres.

Opening will also increase at three other Fife leisure centres – Dalgety Bay, Cowdenbeath and Burntisland.

The trust says the new hours are part of its post-Covid recovery plan.

However chief executive Emma Walker said: “Customer attendances are going to be crucial in the long-term viability of the increased timetables.”

Opening hours protestors say it’s good news

Campaigners have given the announcement a cautious welcome, describing it as “a good start”.

The new north east Fife opening hours will still fall short of the region’s other leisure centres.

Both are only open 65 days a week compared to 90 hours elsewhere in Fife.

And they are closed from 10.30am to 2.30pm most weekdays.

Swimming coach Gina Loga, who was sacked as an instructor at Cupar pool after organising a public protest there last year, said the announcement was good news.

And she added: “It’s not the full hours but a little is better than nothing.

“I’m optimistic but my worry now is the timescale.

“If it’s not increased by Easter that will be another school holiday where children miss out.”

There was a similar reaction in St Andrews.

Liberal Democrat councillor Jane Ann Liston said: “They’s got the message the current situation is not acceptable.

“The devil is in the detail but this is a start at least.”

Details of changes at five leisure centres

Aside from the changes at Cupar and St Andrews, there will be an extra 15 hours a week at Dalgety Bay.

Cowdenbeath leisure centre will see the reintroduction of public swimming between noon and 3pm.

And the Beacon Centre in Burntisland will have enhanced opening hours during the school holidays.

This will allow staff to introduce extra programmes for youngsters.

No date has been set for the introduction of the new hours.

But the trust said it would likely be late summer or early autumn to allow it to recruit extra staff.

Public urged to have their say over Fife leisure centre programmes

The trust said the changes follow the significant impact of covid, which saw centres closed or access restricted.

Chief executive Emma Walker said: “Thanks to the efforts of staff an loyalty of customers. the trust is now in a position that it can widen access for local communities.

“I hope these changes to five of our sites will see more positive results across the organisation and drive our recovery further.

“I’d encourage people to engage with our consultation process in order that they can have their say and get the programmes they would most like to use.”

Details of the consultation will be announced soon.