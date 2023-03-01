Tam O’Brien reveals Arbroath stars are playing through pain barrier to bolster Angus side’s survival hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tam O’Brien reveals Arbroath stars are playing through pain barrier to bolster Angus side’s survival hopes

By Ewan Smith
March 1 2023, 12.52pm Updated: March 1 2023, 12.54pm
Arbroath captain Tam O'Brien is ready to lead his side into battle. Image: SNS
Arbroath skipper Tam O'Brien is gutted at his side's loss to Dunfermline: SNS

Arbroath captain Tam O’Brien has never been a player to shirk a challenge and he’s in no mood to do so now.

O’Brien has been an outstanding performer for Lichties since his arrival from Forfar six years ago, helping them to the League One title in 2019.

Since then he has marshalled an Arbroath defence that has held its own in the Championship for four successive years.

In doing so he has regularly played through the pain barrier, living up to the ‘don’t give up’ mantra preached by Arbroath boss Dick Campbell.

But he’s not the only man in maroon ready to run through brick walls for the cause.

Tam O’Brien is a crucial player for Arbroath. Image: SNS

“I’ve played on in pain a few times for Arbroath,” said O’Brien, who faces Hamilton on Friday.

“Sometimes it’s to my detriment because you can do more damage than you think. But I never want to let the side down.

“We have a lot of players here who will battle on and put their body on the line.

“On Saturday, Hammy (Colin Hamilton) was over the toilet feeling ill at half-time. He insisted he’d be fine in ten minutes and headed back out.

Arbroath’s Colin Hamilton. Image: SNS

“He played on but after the game he was absolutely done in.

“Hammy didn’t want to let us down and that’s the kind of spirit we have.”

O’Brien’s start to the season was hampered by injury and suspension after he collected two red cards in four games.

But he has more than enough money in the bank with the Arbroath fans after his stunning displays since 2017.

O’Brien is widely regarded as one of the best central defenders in the Championship.

Tam O’Brien aims to skipper Arbroath to survival

He led Arbroath to the brink of the Scottish Premiership last term.

But he admits this year has been more of a struggle – both personally and for the club.

“I took one for the team when I was sent off against Ayr,” said O’Brien.

“A few games later, I was really unlucky to get a straight red when the ball hit my arm against Hamilton.

“I then had a calf problem and a few strains. I pushed my body to the limits but then started to break down.

“It’s the same for the team. We can never forget what happened last year.

“It was unbelievable and there’s no way any of us wanted to be at the bottom this year.

“Ever since we got into the Championship our first aim has been to stay up.

“When we won the league at Brechin, they had just come down from the Championship without winning a single game.

“We heard some chat that Arbroath could suffer the same fate but no-one in our dressing room felt that way.

“Four seasons on, we are still here and we’d love to stay longer.”

Arbroath’s trip to Inverness, originally scheduled for Saturday March 11th, has been moved to Tuesday April 11th.

