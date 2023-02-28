Dick Campbell set for Hamilton ’12-pointer’ as he cites impact of Arbroath’s January signings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dick Campbell set for Hamilton ’12-pointer’ as he cites impact of Arbroath’s January signings

By Ewan Smith
February 28 2023, 12.19pm
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell is looking forward to the Hamilton clash. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell is looking forward to the Hamilton clash. Image: SNS

Dick Campbell believes Arbroath’s Friday night’s Championship survival showdown with Hamilton is a ’12-pointer.’

Lichties will face Hamilton in front of the BBC Scotland cameras knowing a win could move them above their hosts and Cove Rangers into eighth place.

But defeat would leave them four adrift of Hamilton and, potentially six away from Cove if Paul Hartley’s side beat Dundee on Saturday.

And while Campbell freely admits this game will be pivotal in the Championship survival race, he’s up for the fight.

“This game is massive,” said Campbell. “You could argue it’s a 12-pointer because there’s so much at stake.

“If we can win it will send a clear message over what Arbroath is all about.

Arbroath will face Hamilton in front of the BBC Scotland cameras. Image: SNS

“I’m really pleased with the attitude and spirit of my team right now. We are developing into a ‘don’t give up’ side.

“That’s crucial when you are fighting down there at the bottom.

“I’ve always had players who are willing to dig in for a battle at Arbroath but that dipped a bit earlier in the season. Now it’s back.

“Our fans have an enormous part to play. They’ve backed us all season, home and away.

“We had over 2,000 against Raith and Partick at home and took 650 away fans to Cove.

“Cove’s biggest crowd of the season came against Arbroath. That shows you how well our players are backed.”

Dick Campbell thrilled with new signings

Arbroath have only won once at home this term.

However, their away form in 2023 has been superb with victories over Dundee and Morton and draws with Ayr and Cove.

Arbroath’s away form has been good in 2023. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

The arrival of eight new players in January has enhanced Arbroath’s Championship credentials.

“We brought in eight players and I think they’ve made a big difference,” added Campbell.

“It’s definitely a better squad than we had in January.

“Look at how well Joao Balde has settled. He’s playing a few leagues up from where he’s used to but looks a very good prospect.

“He’s energetic, a fighter and good on the ball.

“I took him out of the side a few weeks ago because he’d gone off the boil but he’s come back very strongly.

Dick Campbell is pleased with the form shown by new Arbroath signing Lewis Banks. Image: Ewan Smith/ DCT Media

“Lewis Banks is a more traditional right-back than what we had, Ryan Dow and Steven Hetherington are doing well.

“We also have more threat in attack with Yasin El-Mhanni, Toyosi Olusanya, Paul Komolafe and Sean Adarkwa.”

