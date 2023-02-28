Dick Campbell set for Hamilton ’12-pointer’ as he cites impact of Arbroath’s January signings

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dick Campbell believes Arbroath’s Friday night’s Championship survival showdown with Hamilton is a ’12-pointer.’

Lichties will face Hamilton in front of the BBC Scotland cameras knowing a win could move them above their hosts and Cove Rangers into eighth place.

But defeat would leave them four adrift of Hamilton and, potentially six away from Cove if Paul Hartley’s side beat Dundee on Saturday.

And while Campbell freely admits this game will be pivotal in the Championship survival race, he’s up for the fight.

“This game is massive,” said Campbell. “You could argue it’s a 12-pointer because there’s so much at stake.

“If we can win it will send a clear message over what Arbroath is all about.

“I’m really pleased with the attitude and spirit of my team right now. We are developing into a ‘don’t give up’ side.

“That’s crucial when you are fighting down there at the bottom.

“I’ve always had players who are willing to dig in for a battle at Arbroath but that dipped a bit earlier in the season. Now it’s back.

“Our fans have an enormous part to play. They’ve backed us all season, home and away.

“We had over 2,000 against Raith and Partick at home and took 650 away fans to Cove.

“Cove’s biggest crowd of the season came against Arbroath. That shows you how well our players are backed.”

Dick Campbell thrilled with new signings

Arbroath have only won once at home this term.

However, their away form in 2023 has been superb with victories over Dundee and Morton and draws with Ayr and Cove.

The arrival of eight new players in January has enhanced Arbroath’s Championship credentials.

“We brought in eight players and I think they’ve made a big difference,” added Campbell.

“It’s definitely a better squad than we had in January.

“Look at how well Joao Balde has settled. He’s playing a few leagues up from where he’s used to but looks a very good prospect.

“He’s energetic, a fighter and good on the ball.

“I took him out of the side a few weeks ago because he’d gone off the boil but he’s come back very strongly.

“Lewis Banks is a more traditional right-back than what we had, Ryan Dow and Steven Hetherington are doing well.

“We also have more threat in attack with Yasin El-Mhanni, Toyosi Olusanya, Paul Komolafe and Sean Adarkwa.”