Joao Balde: We want to reward dedicated Arbroath fans by staying in Championship

By Ewan Smith
January 23 2023, 7.45am
Arbroath midfielder Joao Balde has made an impact since signing in January. Image: SNS
Joao Balde has only been an Arbroath player for three weeks – but he is already bowled over by the support from the club’s dedicated fans.

Balde joined Lichties on an 18-month deal after his release from Scottish Premiership side Hibernian at the start of the January transfer window.

The midfielder has caught the eye since his arrival but he’s even more impressed by the spirited actions of the home crowd.

Around 60 volunteers helped lift the Gayfield covers at 8.30am on Saturday to allow the Motherwell Scottish Cup tie to go ahead.

That saw the game played out in front of 4,145 – Arbroath’s second biggest attendance in a DECADE – and left it’s mark on Balde.

“It’s very important to recognise the efforts the fans made for this game,” said Balde.

“I saw stuff on Twitter about it and I was really impressed.

“It’s great. You don’t want to wake up to find you don’t have a game on.

“You always want to play so I’m really grateful to the fans for what they did.

“The community spirit in Arbroath is very strong. Everyone is behind this club. They love the club and it’s a big club.

Joao Balde played in front of a large Arbroath support against Motherwell. Image: SNS

“Their support makes a really big impact on us. The fans turned up in their numbers again.

“We don’t take that for granted.

“Hopefully, we can start getting some wins to show we are grateful for what they do.

“We have shown in recent games that we are capable of taking teams on and getting results.

“If we can keep our performance levels up then I think we will stay up.”

Joao Balde already feeling at home at Arbroath

Joao Balde says he and new team-mates Yasin Ben El-Mhanni and Sean Adarkwa (both pictured) have settled in well at Arbroath. Image: David Young/ Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Balde believes Arbroath’s new signings have gelled quickly.

Balde is one of five new arrivals this month.

Ryan Dow, Sean Adarkwa, Steven Hetherington, Yasin Ben El-Mhanni have all joined Balde in signing for Lichties.

Balde performed admirably against Well but couldn’t prevent a 2-0 loss.

Arbroath crashed to a Scottish Cup defeat against Motherwell. Image: SNS

He added: “I keep hearing that it will take a while for us to gel as a team with all our new signings.

“But I think we are already gelling. Even in training the new boys are showing up well. It looks like we have been there for a long time.

“Everyone is friendly and welcoming. They have helped us all settle in.

“I want to stay here, get more experience and start adding more goals onto my game.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
Arbroath crashed to a Scottish Cup defeat against Motherwell. Image: SNS
