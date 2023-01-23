Disappointment over agri-environment package but slurry support welcomed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Disappointment over agri-environment package but slurry support welcomed

By Nancy Nicolson
January 23 2023, 8.33am
POSITIVE MOVE: The Agriculture Transformation Fund will extend support for slurry storage and digestate on farms.
POSITIVE MOVE: The Agriculture Transformation Fund will extend support for slurry storage and digestate on farms.

The next Scottish Agri-Environment Climate Scheme (AECS) funding round will open at the end of this month.

However, the measures it will support appear to have been pared back this year, and while the Scottish Government’s Rural Affairs Secretary, Mairi Gougeon revealed that 680 rural businesses with projects will share more than £14 million from the 2022 AECS, she gave no indication of the 2023 budget.

The government has also announced that this year’s £5 million Agriculture Transformation Fund (ATF) will extend support for slurry storage and digestate on farms – a measure that was welcomed by the farmers’ union as farmers prepare to meet the demanding requirements of the Water Environment (Controlled Activities) (Scotland) Amendment Regulations 2021.

Ms Gougeon said: “The £5 million in additional support we are announcing today will also help improve the management of slurry and digestate on farms, helping to reduce harmful ammonia emissions.”

Rural Affairs Secretary, Mairi Gougeon

NFU Scotland (NFUS) welcomed the announcements but pointed out that popular AECS measures that supported improving public access, bracken control, drystone dyke maintenance, muirburn and heather control are no longer eligible, and support for hedgerow creation has also been capped.

NFUS policy director, Jonnie Hall said: “This is disappointing, as such agri-environment actions can deliver significant benefits without overcomplicated and costly prescriptions.

“That also applies to the new cap being applied to the creation of hedgerows option of 500 metres.

Jonnie Hall is NFU Scotland’s director of policy..

“The absence of improving public access is a significant blow, given the ongoing need to ensure safe and responsible access for all those that want to enjoy Scotland’s rich and varied landscape.

However, Mr Hall said the £5 million ATF was a significant step towards helping a significant number of businesses to sector to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve efficiency.

“Whether this will be sufficient funding remains to be seen,” he added.

“However, it is clear recognition that ambitions to reduce emissions cannot come at the cost of eroding and challenging locations, such as the Kintyre milk field.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Farming

POSITIVE MOVE: The Agriculture Transformation Fund will extend support for slurry storage and digestate on farms.
Angus farmer Peter Myles elected sheep association chair
POSITIVE MOVE: The Agriculture Transformation Fund will extend support for slurry storage and digestate on farms.
Rural mental health scheme is inspired by Marines
POSITIVE MOVE: The Agriculture Transformation Fund will extend support for slurry storage and digestate on farms.
Farmers' union hustings sees big questions for candidates
POSITIVE MOVE: The Agriculture Transformation Fund will extend support for slurry storage and digestate on farms.
Genetic tool launched to reduce methane emissions
POSITIVE MOVE: The Agriculture Transformation Fund will extend support for slurry storage and digestate on farms.
Dairy farmers warned of big industry threat
Claire McLaren with a view of the River Tay behind.
Are farmers to blame for Loch Leven pollution?
POSITIVE MOVE: The Agriculture Transformation Fund will extend support for slurry storage and digestate on farms.
FINLAY MCINTYRE: Work will always be there, but people we love may not
POSITIVE MOVE: The Agriculture Transformation Fund will extend support for slurry storage and digestate on farms.
Perthshire to focus on role of science during Royal Highland Show
POSITIVE MOVE: The Agriculture Transformation Fund will extend support for slurry storage and digestate on farms.
Tractor extravaganza set to drive in crowds
POSITIVE MOVE: The Agriculture Transformation Fund will extend support for slurry storage and digestate on farms.
Consultant predicts tight supply of malting barley

Most Read

1
POSITIVE MOVE: The Agriculture Transformation Fund will extend support for slurry storage and digestate on farms.
Perth man’s quest to improve city centre leads to app launch
2
POSITIVE MOVE: The Agriculture Transformation Fund will extend support for slurry storage and digestate on farms.
Fife nurse struck off for lying about employment history
3
POSITIVE MOVE: The Agriculture Transformation Fund will extend support for slurry storage and digestate on farms.
Dundee SNP councillor slammed after comparing gender reform battle to ‘Auschwitz’
7
4
POSITIVE MOVE: The Agriculture Transformation Fund will extend support for slurry storage and digestate on farms.
Sarah Brown criticised for Dame Ann Gloag remarks after Perth bus tycoon’s ‘human trafficking’…
5
POSITIVE MOVE: The Agriculture Transformation Fund will extend support for slurry storage and digestate on farms.
Fife pub that ‘oozes charm’ for sale with owners to retire after nearly 20…
6
POSITIVE MOVE: The Agriculture Transformation Fund will extend support for slurry storage and digestate on farms.
Elderly man and student injured during St Andrews disturbance
7
POSITIVE MOVE: The Agriculture Transformation Fund will extend support for slurry storage and digestate on farms.
Man flees after crashing van in Dundee
8
POSITIVE MOVE: The Agriculture Transformation Fund will extend support for slurry storage and digestate on farms.
Licence granted for Perth restaurant whose owner dreams of winning Michelin star
9
Maureen Hodge and husband Eddie.
Heartbroken Fife widow says husband with dementia ‘went through hell’ in local hospital
10
POSITIVE MOVE: The Agriculture Transformation Fund will extend support for slurry storage and digestate on farms.
Pair caused Cowdenbeath siege because they were ‘bored as f**k’

More from The Courier

Ballo the otter found near-dead near Kinross
Otter driven over and left for dead in Kinross makes recovery
POSITIVE MOVE: The Agriculture Transformation Fund will extend support for slurry storage and digestate on farms.
Joao Balde: We want to reward dedicated Arbroath fans by staying in Championship
POSITIVE MOVE: The Agriculture Transformation Fund will extend support for slurry storage and digestate on farms.
Firefighters tackle blaze at historic Rossie Priory in Carse of Gowrie
POSITIVE MOVE: The Agriculture Transformation Fund will extend support for slurry storage and digestate on farms.
Lionel Messi or University of Stirling? Dundee United ace Aziz Behich affords the same…
POSITIVE MOVE: The Agriculture Transformation Fund will extend support for slurry storage and digestate on farms.
'Long-term decline' in planning staff numbers undermines green revolution  
POSITIVE MOVE: The Agriculture Transformation Fund will extend support for slurry storage and digestate on farms.
Remi Matthews: Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson give St Johnstone midfield energy they've been…
POSITIVE MOVE: The Agriculture Transformation Fund will extend support for slurry storage and digestate on farms.
EXCLUSIVE: Frightened motorists flood SNP with A9 safety concerns
POSITIVE MOVE: The Agriculture Transformation Fund will extend support for slurry storage and digestate on farms.
How 'insane' Dundee killer Robert Mone had last word when sentenced for murder
POSITIVE MOVE: The Agriculture Transformation Fund will extend support for slurry storage and digestate on farms.
Fife man, 81, jailed for two decades of historic child abuse
POSITIVE MOVE: The Agriculture Transformation Fund will extend support for slurry storage and digestate on farms.
Scottish Cup draw: Dundee United host Kilmarnock as Premiership opposition await Raith Rovers if…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented