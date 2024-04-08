Popular East Neuk pub and restaurant goes on the market for £420k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Popular East Neuk pub and restaurant goes on the market for £420k

The current owner plans to leave after 21 years.

By Kieran Webster
The Haven in Cellardyke
The Haven in Cellardyke. Image: Google Street View

A popular East Neuk pub and restaurant has gone on the market with a guide price of £420,000.

The Haven, on Cellardyke’s Shore Road, offers “huge potential” for new owners, according to an advery.

The current owner, who has run the bar for 21 years, has decided now is the right time to hand over.

The Haven an ‘exciting opportunity’

The sales brochure, by Cornerstone Business Agents says: “The availability of the Haven Bar & Restaurant represents an exciting opportunity for a motivated purchaser.

“The business enjoys a very special trading location in one of the most sought-after villages in Fife.

“The business has been looked after and loved by our clients for the last 21 years and is ready to be taken to the next level by new enthusiastic owners.”

‘Scope for development’ as The Haven goes on the market

By the entrance, there is a large lounge area with a feature fireplace and a pool room to the rear.

The main public area is on the ground floor with an L-shaped lounge bar and restaurant area.

On the first floor is another bar, which provides access to the beer garden.

There is a well-fitted commercial kitchen, ample storage and a beer cellar.

There is scope for development at the entrance area, which could be used as a cafe or ice cream parlour.

The Haven can be viewed on the Cornerstone Business Agents website where it is currently listed.

Elsewhere in Fife, The Crown Tavern in Kinghorn has also gone up for sale after the owners decided to call it a day.

Conversation