Popular East Neuk pub and restaurant goes on the market for £420k

A popular East Neuk pub and restaurant has gone on the market with a guide price of £420,000.

The Haven, on Cellardyke’s Shore Road, offers “huge potential” for new owners, according to an advery.

The current owner, who has run the bar for 21 years, has decided now is the right time to hand over.

The Haven an ‘exciting opportunity’

The sales brochure, by Cornerstone Business Agents says: “The availability of the Haven Bar & Restaurant represents an exciting opportunity for a motivated purchaser.

“The business enjoys a very special trading location in one of the most sought-after villages in Fife.

“The business has been looked after and loved by our clients for the last 21 years and is ready to be taken to the next level by new enthusiastic owners.”

‘Scope for development’ as The Haven goes on the market

By the entrance, there is a large lounge area with a feature fireplace and a pool room to the rear.

The main public area is on the ground floor with an L-shaped lounge bar and restaurant area.

On the first floor is another bar, which provides access to the beer garden.

There is a well-fitted commercial kitchen, ample storage and a beer cellar.

There is scope for development at the entrance area, which could be used as a cafe or ice cream parlour.

The Haven can be viewed on the Cornerstone Business Agents website where it is currently listed.

