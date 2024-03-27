Owner of Kinghorn pub calls last orders on running venue after 22 years

The owner of a pub in Kinghorn is calling last orders on running the venue after 22 years.

The Crown Tavern on High Street has been put up for sale by Willie Cunningham.

Willie told The Courier he will continue running the pub until it is taken under new ownership.

He said: “It’s purely a personal decision to retire.

“It’s still a very good-going business and we still see a lot of customers coming through the doors.

“It feels like we’ve been working non-stop.

“My two sons are in their 20s now and we’ve only really had a couple of weeks a year over summer to spend time with them.

“I love the pub, it’s my social life as well as my business.

“My body is starting to slow down now, but I still see the building as my home.

“If anyone is interested in buying, we’re actually looking for a price lower than what it’s worth.

“I hope we can find someone suitable, and when we do I will be on hand to help them step by step.”

The pub is split into two rooms and has multiple TV screens for sports broadcasts.

Cornerstone Business Agents, which is marketing the pub for £240,000, says the Crown Tavern comes in “walk-in condition” and would be ideal for a couple or partnership team.

The news comes after celebrity chef Jamie Scott announced the closure of his Newport restaurant in northern Fife.