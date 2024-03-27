Owner of Kinghorn pub calls last orders on running venue after 22 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Owner of Kinghorn pub calls last orders on running venue after 22 years

The Crown Tavern on High Street has been put on the market for £240,000.

By Ben MacDonald
The Crown Tavern, Kinghorn
The Crown Tavern in Kinghorn is up for sale. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents

The owner of a pub in Kinghorn is calling last orders on running the venue after 22 years.

The Crown Tavern on High Street has been put up for sale by Willie Cunningham.

Willie told The Courier he will continue running the pub until it is taken under new ownership.

He said: “It’s purely a personal decision to retire.

Inside the bar. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents
The Crown Tavern is the only public house on High Street. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents
The pub has two rooms. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents

“It’s still a very good-going business and we still see a lot of customers coming through the doors.

“It feels like we’ve been working non-stop.

“My two sons are in their 20s now and we’ve only really had a couple of weeks a year over summer to spend time with them.

“I love the pub, it’s my social life as well as my business.

The main bar area. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents
The pub has a traditional feel. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents

“My body is starting to slow down now, but I still see the building as my home.

“If anyone is interested in buying, we’re actually looking for a price lower than what it’s worth.

“I hope we can find someone suitable, and when we do I will be on hand to help them step by step.”

The second room of the pub. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents
The pub also has stained glass windows. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents

The pub is split into two rooms and has multiple TV screens for sports broadcasts.

Cornerstone Business Agents, which is marketing the pub for £240,000, says the Crown Tavern comes in “walk-in condition” and would be ideal for a couple or partnership team.

The news comes after celebrity chef Jamie Scott announced the closure of his Newport restaurant in northern Fife.

More from Fife

The terrifying incident happened in the area of the Kirkgate. Image: Google.
Military veteran tried to climb through stranger's car sunroof with blade in terrifying Fife…
Whyteman's Brae in Kirkcaldy.
Road near Kirkcaldy hospital and health centre shut as 'complex' gas repairs continue
The A92 southbound lane is closed at Crossgates due to a crash.
A92 closed southbound after 'serious collision' at Crossgates
Old person with walking frame inside house; Shutterstock ID 1993707758; purchase_order: The Courier; job: News; 38b088a9-f28a-4d9f-9aae-c1a680e10a3c
Moves to cut Fife rehabilitation beds with more treatment to be provided at home
Anne Baker, 75, and her dog, Missy,
Woman, 53, charged after Border Collie dies following Fife 'dog-on-dog attack'
A ScotRail train drives through Pettycur Bay on Train Sim World 4
Fife landmarks and stations recreated in 3D for new computer game
Ambulances queued outside Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Shock as 25 Fife patients wait almost five hours for an ambulance
William Reilly.
Dundee chef banned for 'appalling' driving before BMW crash in Fife
David Moffat appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Pensioner, 78, from Fife caught in online 'child chat' sting
Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth. Image: PA
Fife-based SNP education chief criticised over U-turn on free school laptops
15

Conversation