Carnoustie tapas restaurant put up for sale as owners set to retire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Carnoustie tapas restaurant put up for sale as owners set to retire

Maxibell, which offers French cuisine, is being marketed for £180,000.

By Ben MacDonald
The Maxibell restaurant is up for sale
Maxibell restaurant is up for sale. Image: Christie & Co

A Carnoustie tapas restaurant has been put up for sale as the owners are set to retire.

Maxibell on Park Avenue has sold French cuisine since opening about eight years ago.

Before then, the property was used as a pub.

Maxibell has now been put on the market with an asking price of £180,000.

The restaurant opened in 2016. Image: Christie & Co

Christie & Co, which is marketing the venue for sale, says the restaurant will open at weekends only for the foreseeable future.

The property features a ground-floor bar and restaurant area along with a large cellar and basement.

There is also a small outside bar and seating at the back of the property, which could be developed for alternative use.

The bar area Image: Christie & Co

Business agent Simon Watson said: “This property previously traded as a successful restaurant and tapas bar, and we are confident that the site has the potential to cater for many concepts going forward.”

Other developments in the hospitality sector in Carnoustie include plans to open a Domino’s pizza takeaway in an empty High Street shop.

Meanwhile, a house could be built in a Carnoustie hotel’s beer garden.

More from Property

Michelle and Brain Lloyd, Harbour Nights Guset House, The Shore, Arbroath, Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
How couple completed stunning 150k Arbroath B&B renovation - then opened a sweetie shop…
The exterior of a Fife cottage, seen from the garden
5 of the most beautiful cottages for sale in Fife, Angus and Perthshire
The house in Newport has views of the Tay Bridge. Image: Lindsays
'Distinctive' Swedish-style house boasting Tay Bridge views hits market for first time in 32…
Exterior of Strandside Cottage.
Beautifully modernised Stirling cottage packed with period charm for sale at £345k
Strathmiglo house with access to the River Eden for sale
'Unique' Fife home with idyllic riverside setting hits market for just over £300k
The Crail house by the sea is for sale. Image: Rettie
Historic Fife townhouse with beautiful sea views has price tag of nearly £1m
Willow House is a striking eco-home in rural Angus.
Striking £550k Angus eco home with beautiful hand crafted oak frame
Logie Aston in Bridge of Allan.
Listed Victoria villa in Bridge of Allan has price slashed by £150k
The Murraygate Betfred in Dundee City Centre for sale .
Former bank-turned-bookies in Dundee city centre hits market with £580k price tag
This church in Kirkcaldy could be yours. Image: Church of Scotland.
5 churches on sale in Fife, Dundee and Angus

Conversation