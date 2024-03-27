Carnoustie tapas restaurant put up for sale as owners set to retire

A Carnoustie tapas restaurant has been put up for sale as the owners are set to retire.

Maxibell on Park Avenue has sold French cuisine since opening about eight years ago.

Before then, the property was used as a pub.

Maxibell has now been put on the market with an asking price of £180,000.

Christie & Co, which is marketing the venue for sale, says the restaurant will open at weekends only for the foreseeable future.

The property features a ground-floor bar and restaurant area along with a large cellar and basement.

There is also a small outside bar and seating at the back of the property, which could be developed for alternative use.

Business agent Simon Watson said: “This property previously traded as a successful restaurant and tapas bar, and we are confident that the site has the potential to cater for many concepts going forward.”

Other developments in the hospitality sector in Carnoustie include plans to open a Domino’s pizza takeaway in an empty High Street shop.

Meanwhile, a house could be built in a Carnoustie hotel’s beer garden.