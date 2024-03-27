Arrests of three males in Perth linked to ‘shootings’ in Bolton

The arrests of three males by armed police in Perth were linked to two alleged shootings in Bolton.

Specialist officers carried out a raid on a property on Tulloch Hill on Tuesday afternoon.

A police helicopter was also spotted circling the area.

The operation was carried out on behalf of Greater Manchester Police, in connection with firearm discharges in Bolton on March 17 and March 21.

A 27-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of assault and firearms offences.

A 17-year-old male was also arrested in connection with a breach of bail.

The three males remain in custody pending further inquiries.

Detective Superintendent Joseph Harrop, Greater Manchester Police’s head of serious and organised crime, said: “Firearms have no place on our streets and our team are vigorous in their response to stamping out this type of crime, ensuring the public are safe and also feel safe.

“Investigations into incidents involving firearms are robust, utilising specialists resources to understand the circumstances that led to violence erupting, arrest suspects, and build case files to support prosecution.

“The arrests in relation to the two discharges in Bolton demonstrate the force’s commitment to moving investigations involving firearms forward at pace.

“We would like to thank our Police Scotland colleagues for supporting us on this.”