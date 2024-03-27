Arrests of three males in Perth linked to ‘shootings’ in Bolton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arrests of three males in Perth linked to ‘shootings’ in Bolton

Armed officers and a police helicopter took part in the operation in Tulloch on Tuesday.

By Kieran Webster
Armed police in Tulloch Hill
An armed police officer in the Tulloch area of Perth on Tuesday. Image: Stuart Cowper

The arrests of three males by armed police in Perth were linked to two alleged shootings in Bolton.

Specialist officers carried out a raid on a property on Tulloch Hill on Tuesday afternoon.

A police helicopter was also spotted circling the area.

The operation was carried out on behalf of Greater Manchester Police, in connection with firearm discharges in Bolton on March 17 and March 21.

A 27-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of assault and firearms offences.

A 17-year-old male was also arrested in connection with a breach of bail.

The three males remain in custody pending further inquiries.

Detective Superintendent Joseph Harrop, Greater Manchester Police’s head of serious and organised crime, said: “Firearms have no place on our streets and our team are vigorous in their response to stamping out this type of crime, ensuring the public are safe and also feel safe.

“Investigations into incidents involving firearms are robust, utilising specialists resources to understand the circumstances that led to violence erupting, arrest suspects, and build case files to support prosecution.

“The arrests in relation to the two discharges in Bolton demonstrate the force’s commitment to moving investigations involving firearms forward at pace.

“We would like to thank our Police Scotland colleagues for supporting us on this.”

