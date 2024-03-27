Dundee promotion hero Liam Fontaine reveals surprise career move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee promotion hero Liam Fontaine reveals surprise career move

The former Bristol City, Hibs and Ross County man helped the Dark Blues back into the Premiership in 2021.

By George Cran
Liam Fontaine celebrates promotion with Dundee at Rugby Park. Image: SNS
Dundee promotion hero Liam Fontaine has revealed a surprise career move.

The 38-year-old announced his retirement from football earlier this month after departing League One strugglers Edinburgh City in January.

His impressive first-team career spanned 20 years and 588 appearances and included a Scottish Cup win, two Championship titles and a Premiership play-off victory.

That was after starting at Fulham and spending eight seasons at Bristol City before moving north of the border to feature for Hibs and Ross County.

Liam Fontaine celebrates as Dundee head for promotion.
After joining Dundee in 2020, Fontaine played a key role in James McPake’s side as they won promotion through the play-offs in 2021 before departing the club at the end of the following campaign.

In two seasons at Dens Park, the experienced defender played 48 times and scored four goals.

He finished his career at League One Edinburgh City, leaving in January following their points deduction for failing to pay players’ wages.

‘Unstoppable force’

Fontaine announced his retirement on March 16, saying on social media: “For me, this is not a sad moment but one where I feel proud and grateful for how long I have been able to play for and all I have achieved.

“I have learnt so much along the way from not only all the successes but the tough times. The journey in professional sport is a rollercoaster of emotions and impacts you in ways you cannot imagine.

Dundee’s Liam Fontaine celebrates after making it 2-1 against Alloa.

“But it has taught me that how you deal with all the hurdles and difficulties you encounter, alongside all your achievements, can shape you into an unstoppable force mentally. I really feel like nothing is impossible.

“It was an honour to put a shirt on for every single club I played for – I always gave 100% every time.

“Until you look back it’s easy to forget all that you have achieved so I’ll walk away proud!

“Never give up! Fonts.”

‘Buzzing to get going’

Now Fontaine has moved on to a new career path after calling time on his playing days.

The ex-England U/20 international has been studying to become a mortgage advisor.

And has now begun working with Edinburgh firm Hunter Wealth Management.

Fontaine said on X: “Delighted to have passed my final exam to now be fully qualified to provide mortgage and protection advice and help those get products that are suited and needed.

“I will be working with Hunter Wealth Management, buzzing to get going. Drop a message for any info.”

Conversation