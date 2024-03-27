Dundee promotion hero Liam Fontaine reveals surprise career move

Dundee promotion hero Liam Fontaine has revealed a surprise career move.

The 38-year-old announced his retirement from football earlier this month after departing League One strugglers Edinburgh City in January.

His impressive first-team career spanned 20 years and 588 appearances and included a Scottish Cup win, two Championship titles and a Premiership play-off victory.

That was after starting at Fulham and spending eight seasons at Bristol City before moving north of the border to feature for Hibs and Ross County.

After joining Dundee in 2020, Fontaine played a key role in James McPake’s side as they won promotion through the play-offs in 2021 before departing the club at the end of the following campaign.

In two seasons at Dens Park, the experienced defender played 48 times and scored four goals.

He finished his career at League One Edinburgh City, leaving in January following their points deduction for failing to pay players’ wages.

‘Unstoppable force’

Fontaine announced his retirement on March 16, saying on social media: “For me, this is not a sad moment but one where I feel proud and grateful for how long I have been able to play for and all I have achieved.

“I have learnt so much along the way from not only all the successes but the tough times. The journey in professional sport is a rollercoaster of emotions and impacts you in ways you cannot imagine.

“But it has taught me that how you deal with all the hurdles and difficulties you encounter, alongside all your achievements, can shape you into an unstoppable force mentally. I really feel like nothing is impossible.

“It was an honour to put a shirt on for every single club I played for – I always gave 100% every time.

“Until you look back it’s easy to forget all that you have achieved so I’ll walk away proud!

“Never give up! Fonts.”

‘Buzzing to get going’

Now Fontaine has moved on to a new career path after calling time on his playing days.

The ex-England U/20 international has been studying to become a mortgage advisor.

— Liam Fontaine (@LiamFontaine) March 26, 2024

And has now begun working with Edinburgh firm Hunter Wealth Management.

Fontaine said on X: “Delighted to have passed my final exam to now be fully qualified to provide mortgage and protection advice and help those get products that are suited and needed.

“I will be working with Hunter Wealth Management, buzzing to get going. Drop a message for any info.”