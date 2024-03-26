Armed cops and police helicopter called to Perth incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Armed cops and police helicopter called to Perth incident

Police closed a section of Tulloch Road during the height of the incident.

By James Simpson & Kieran Webster
Armed police in the Tulloch area of Perth, where officers have closed Tulloch Road. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
Armed police in the Tulloch area of Perth, where officers have closed Tulloch Road. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

Armed officers and a police helicopter have been called to an incident in Perth.

Police closed a section of Tulloch Road as armed officers were spotted at a property on Tulloch Hill.

A helicopter was seen circling the area but has since left.

A resident who has lived in the area for 14 years said: “I saw the helicopter it was up for a while circulating.

“The police came here about an hour ago but it was the helicopter that drew my attention.

The police helicopter over the Tulloch area of Perth on Tuesday. Image: Stuart Cowper

“They went into the house half an hour ago.

“It’s an OK street, it’s alright. I haven’t heard any gunshots.”

One passer-by said: “We saw armed police going into the house.

“There are five unmarked vehicles.

There is a heavy police presence in the area. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

“We only knew something was happening because of the helicopter, it was circling over Tulloch for around 30 minutes and we saw the road was blocked on the way up here.”

Buses are being diverted from the area.

The nature of the incident has yet to be confirmed.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

More to follow

