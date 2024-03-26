Armed cops and police helicopter called to Perth incident

Armed officers and a police helicopter have been called to an incident in Perth.

Police closed a section of Tulloch Road as armed officers were spotted at a property on Tulloch Hill.

A helicopter was seen circling the area but has since left.

A resident who has lived in the area for 14 years said: “I saw the helicopter it was up for a while circulating.

“The police came here about an hour ago but it was the helicopter that drew my attention.

“They went into the house half an hour ago.

“It’s an OK street, it’s alright. I haven’t heard any gunshots.”

One passer-by said: “We saw armed police going into the house.

“There are five unmarked vehicles.

“We only knew something was happening because of the helicopter, it was circling over Tulloch for around 30 minutes and we saw the road was blocked on the way up here.”

Buses are being diverted from the area.

The nature of the incident has yet to be confirmed.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

More to follow