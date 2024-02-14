Carnoustie Domino’s cruises through Angus planning process

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Carnoustie Domino’s cruises through Angus planning process

The new pizza outlet will be created in an empty High Street shop after councillors backed a conditional approval recommendation from officials.

By Graham Brown
The Domino's site on the corner of Carnoustie High Street. Image: Google
The Domino's site on the corner of Carnoustie High Street. Image: Google

Pizza chain Domino’s is expanding into Carnoustie after Angus councillors backed a bid for a town branch.

The area’s development standards committee gave Tayside pizza chain franchisee Henry Dawes unanimous approval for the High Street plan.

Opposition to the proposal included a 100-signature petition.

But the scheme for 1a High Street went before the planning committee with a conditional approval recommendation from officers.

It is currently a vacant unit on the corner of High Street and Station Road.

The indicated opening hours are 11am to 11pm.

Businessman operates across the area

Mr Dawes has a workforce of more than 200 in his Domino’s outlets in Dundee and Angus.

He is also developing another branch in Castle Street, Forfar which was approved by councillors last year.

Tayside Domino's franchisee Henry Dawes
Tayside Domino’s franchisee Henry Dawes outside his Forfar premises. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The applicant did not address Tuesday’s committee and no objectors spoke at the meeting.

Committee vice-convener Brenda Durno said: “Competition between businesses is not a material planning consideration.

“Similarly it is not appropriate for the planning committee to favour one operator over another.

“Some comment is made over the impact on the amenity of the area and its residents.

“Issues regarding access, traffic congestion and parking have been addressed in the report.

“Council policy does not require dedicated parking for hot food takeaways and there is on and off-street parking in the area.

“The proposal complies with development plan policies and as such I move to approve this application.”

Conditions include noise and odour control requirements.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Imogen Boorman leaving court (left) and in London in 2017.
Naked Coronation Street actress caused havoc in Montrose pub
A survey on the future of Inglis Memorial Hall in Edzell is about to close. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Clock ticking for ideas to secure future of 125-year-old Edzell hall
The beer garden sits behind the Aboukir Hotel in Carnoustie. Image: Google
Carnoustie pub beer garden to be turned into house plot
Douglas Laidlaw
Thief who robbed 81-year-old in his Dundee home moved prison for own safety
Cassie is looking for a new home in Tayside or Fife.
Home needed for greyhound cross after 100+ days in Tayside rescue shelter
Italy's Francesco Molinari was the winner of the last Open Championship at Carnoustie in 2018. Image: SNS Group
Golf poll brings fresh call from Carnoustie Links chiefs for more pace on ambitious…
Council house average rents in Angus will break the £80 barrier. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Councillors approve 'absolutely necessary' 6.7% Angus rent rise
Objector Douglas Watt lives a few hundred yards from the planned site. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
64,000-bird Forfar hen sheds approved in face of hundreds of local objections
2
The Black Abbot in Montrose is looking for a new tenant. Image: Admiral Taverns
Popular Montrose pub looking for new mine host
Brechin Bridge carries the A933 over the River South Esk. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin Bridge re-opens almost four months on from Storm Babet

Conversation