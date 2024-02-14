Carnoustie Domino’s cruises through Angus planning process

Pizza chain Domino’s is expanding into Carnoustie after Angus councillors backed a bid for a town branch.

The area’s development standards committee gave Tayside pizza chain franchisee Henry Dawes unanimous approval for the High Street plan.

Opposition to the proposal included a 100-signature petition.

But the scheme for 1a High Street went before the planning committee with a conditional approval recommendation from officers.

It is currently a vacant unit on the corner of High Street and Station Road.

The indicated opening hours are 11am to 11pm.

Businessman operates across the area

Mr Dawes has a workforce of more than 200 in his Domino’s outlets in Dundee and Angus.

He is also developing another branch in Castle Street, Forfar which was approved by councillors last year.

The applicant did not address Tuesday’s committee and no objectors spoke at the meeting.

Committee vice-convener Brenda Durno said: “Competition between businesses is not a material planning consideration.

“Similarly it is not appropriate for the planning committee to favour one operator over another.

“Some comment is made over the impact on the amenity of the area and its residents.

“Issues regarding access, traffic congestion and parking have been addressed in the report.

“Council policy does not require dedicated parking for hot food takeaways and there is on and off-street parking in the area.

“The proposal complies with development plan policies and as such I move to approve this application.”

Conditions include noise and odour control requirements.