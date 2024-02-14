Home needed for greyhound cross after 100+ days in Tayside rescue shelter

An animal charity has launched an appeal to rehome a dog who has spent more than 100 days in a Tayside rescue shelter.

The Scottish SPCA is currently caring for Cassie, a seven-year-old greyhound cross, at its Fife and Tayside Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre in Petterden, Angus.

She is described as a well-mannered dog who loves going on walks and is excellent on the lead.

Cassie has been looking for a new home for 106 days.

Scottish SPCA appeal to rehome greyhound cross in Tayside and Fife

Centre manager Anna Keen said: “Cassie’s calm and well-mannered nature will make her a fantastic companion for anyone looking to welcome a furry caring friend into their life.

“This sweetheart adores being out on walks, always expressing excitement with a wagging tail at the prospect of putting on shoes and coats.

“Whilst she may exhibit some nervousness in certain outdoor situations, Cassie walks excellently on the lead, usually walking to heel without prompting, even when feeling a bit wary.”

The Scottish SPCA has advised that Cassie would be best suited to a household with adults only.

Adult household ‘dream’ for Cassie

Anna added: “Cassie is full of puppy love and can live with other dogs of a similar size and temperament.

“Due to her size and breed, however, we would prefer she does not live with smaller breed dogs, cats, or other small animals.

“An adult-only household would be her dream come true.

“Cassie is quite an independent dog, appearing content whether alone or with a companion.

“While she enjoys toys, especially squeaky ones, she tends to engage in solo play and hasn’t fully grasped interactive play with people or other dogs so this is something her new owner could try to help her with.”

Applications for Cassie can be submitted through the Scottish SPCA website.