Home needed for greyhound cross after 100+ days in Tayside rescue shelter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Home needed for greyhound cross after 100+ days in Tayside rescue shelter

Cassie has had no takers despite being a "fantastic companion" for dog lovers.

By Andrew Robson
Cassie is looking for a new home in Tayside or Fife.
Cassie is looking for a new home in Tayside or Fife. Image: Scottish SPCA

An animal charity has launched an appeal to rehome a dog who has spent more than 100 days in a Tayside rescue shelter.

The Scottish SPCA is currently caring for Cassie, a seven-year-old greyhound cross, at its Fife and Tayside Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre in Petterden, Angus.

She is described as a well-mannered dog who loves going on walks and is excellent on the lead.

Cassie has been looking for a new home for 106 days.

Scottish SPCA appeal to rehome greyhound cross in Tayside and Fife

Centre manager Anna Keen said: “Cassie’s calm and well-mannered nature will make her a fantastic companion for anyone looking to welcome a furry caring friend into their life.

“This sweetheart adores being out on walks, always expressing excitement with a wagging tail at the prospect of putting on shoes and coats.

Scottish SPCA appeal to rehome greyhound Cassie
Cassie is seven years old. Image: Scottish SPCA

“Whilst she may exhibit some nervousness in certain outdoor situations, Cassie walks excellently on the lead, usually walking to heel without prompting, even when feeling a bit wary.”

The Scottish SPCA has advised that Cassie would be best suited to a household with adults only.

Adult household ‘dream’ for Cassie

Anna added: “Cassie is full of puppy love and can live with other dogs of a similar size and temperament.

“Due to her size and breed, however, we would prefer she does not live with smaller breed dogs, cats, or other small animals.

“An adult-only household would be her dream come true.

“Cassie is quite an independent dog, appearing content whether alone or with a companion.

Greyhound cross Cassie
Greyhound cross Cassie. Image: Scottish SPCA

“While she enjoys toys, especially squeaky ones, she tends to engage in solo play and hasn’t fully grasped interactive play with people or other dogs so this is something her new owner could try to help her with.”

Applications for Cassie can be submitted through the Scottish SPCA website.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Imogen Boorman leaving court (left) and in London in 2017.
Naked Coronation Street actress caused havoc in Montrose pub
A survey on the future of Inglis Memorial Hall in Edzell is about to close. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Clock ticking for ideas to secure future of 125-year-old Edzell hall
The beer garden sits behind the Aboukir Hotel in Carnoustie. Image: Google
Carnoustie pub beer garden to be turned into house plot
Douglas Laidlaw
Thief who robbed 81-year-old in his Dundee home moved prison for own safety
The Domino's site on the corner of Carnoustie High Street. Image: Google
Carnoustie Domino's cruises through Angus planning process
Italy's Francesco Molinari was the winner of the last Open Championship at Carnoustie in 2018. Image: SNS Group
Golf poll brings fresh call from Carnoustie Links chiefs for more pace on ambitious…
Council house average rents in Angus will break the £80 barrier. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Councillors approve 'absolutely necessary' 6.7% Angus rent rise
Objector Douglas Watt lives a few hundred yards from the planned site. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
64,000-bird Forfar hen sheds approved in face of hundreds of local objections
2
The Black Abbot in Montrose is looking for a new tenant. Image: Admiral Taverns
Popular Montrose pub looking for new mine host
Brechin Bridge carries the A933 over the River South Esk. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin Bridge re-opens almost four months on from Storm Babet

Conversation