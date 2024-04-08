Beautiful 200 year old Comrie cottage in need of renovation on sale for £125k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Beautiful 200 year old Comrie cottage in need of renovation on sale for £125k

Dating from the late 18th Century, Melville Cottage is a fantastic fixer-upper.

By Jack McKeown
Melville Cottage has the potential to be a beautiful home. Image: Irving Geddes.
Melville Cottage has the potential to be a beautiful home. Image: Irving Geddes.

A beautiful cottage in the pretty Perthshire village of Comrie is on the market for just £125,000.

Melville Cottage is in need of full renovation and restoration. Dating from the late 18th Century, the C listed property in Melville Square is close to the heart of the village.

Although it is in a rundown condition, the house is packed with attractive features including dressed stonework and a front gable with central arched window.

Melville Cottage is in the heart of Comrie. Image: Irving Geddes.
The house is in need of full renovation. Image: Irving Geddes.

Inside, the living room spans the full width of the building and has a door to the back garden.

The family room and dining room are open plan to one another. They have exposed timber beams and a ladder that leads to a mezzanine level.

Superb renovation project

The kitchen has a door to the rear garden. There’s a double bedroom on the ground floor and a large storeroom.

On the first floor there are two more double bedrooms and a bathroom.

As well as exposed beams and original fireplaces, Melville Cottage has numerous exposed stone walls which could be kept as an eye-catching feature.

Exposed beams and a mezzanine level are among the home’s many features. Image: Irving Geddes.
Exposed stone walls add extra character. Image: Irving Geddes.

There’s parking to the side of the house and the private enclosed back garden is a good size.

Although it’s in need of full restoration, Melville Cottage has the potential to be a unique and wonderful home.

The large back garden has lots of potential. Image: Irving Geddes.

Nestled on the banks of the River Earn, Comrie is a delightful village. The town of Crieff is just seven miles away and Perth and Stirling are also within easy reach.

A haven for outdoor enthusiasts, there are water sports on nearby Loch Earn, endless mountain and riverside walks, and mountain biking at Comrie Croft.

 

Melville Cottage, Comrie is on sale with Irving Geddes for offers over £125,000. 

More from Property

The Haven in Cellardyke
Popular East Neuk pub and restaurant goes on the market for £420k
Hedderwick House is up for sale.
Inside beautiful five-bedroom house near Montrose with eye-catching countryside views
The for-sale property in Coshieville, five miles west of Aberfeldy, has far-reaching views from its elevated, rural location.
Detached Perthshire home has 'enviable location in one of Scotland’s most scenic areas'
The Kinrossie property is available for £220,000
Four-bedroom bungalow overlooking Perthshire village green available for £220k
Kirkforthar House is a huge country home on the edge of Star Moss.
Huge country home on edge of Fife SSSI has heated swimming pool, separate cottage…
19 Keithbank Court sits on the banks of the Ericht. Image: Next Home.
For sale: Beautiful £175k apartment in historic Blairgowrie riverside mill
Blairlogie Castle for sale near Stirling
Castle near Stirling with magnificent views of Wallace Monument on the market for £1.45m
6 East Bay has an amazing waterfront setting. Image: Savills.
Inside £600k waterfront house in North Queensferry with spectacular views
The view from this top floor flat in Dundee is quite stunning. Image: TSPC.
Inside 5 of the best Fife, Dundee, Angus and Perthshire properties with sea or…
Glenmarkie Old Lodge
For sale: Former sporting lodge in Angus glens with its own woodlands

Conversation