Beautiful 200 year old Comrie cottage in need of renovation on sale for £125k

A beautiful cottage in the pretty Perthshire village of Comrie is on the market for just £125,000.

Melville Cottage is in need of full renovation and restoration. Dating from the late 18th Century, the C listed property in Melville Square is close to the heart of the village.

Although it is in a rundown condition, the house is packed with attractive features including dressed stonework and a front gable with central arched window.

Inside, the living room spans the full width of the building and has a door to the back garden.

The family room and dining room are open plan to one another. They have exposed timber beams and a ladder that leads to a mezzanine level.

Superb renovation project

The kitchen has a door to the rear garden. There’s a double bedroom on the ground floor and a large storeroom.

On the first floor there are two more double bedrooms and a bathroom.

As well as exposed beams and original fireplaces, Melville Cottage has numerous exposed stone walls which could be kept as an eye-catching feature.

There’s parking to the side of the house and the private enclosed back garden is a good size.

Although it’s in need of full restoration, Melville Cottage has the potential to be a unique and wonderful home.

Nestled on the banks of the River Earn, Comrie is a delightful village. The town of Crieff is just seven miles away and Perth and Stirling are also within easy reach.

A haven for outdoor enthusiasts, there are water sports on nearby Loch Earn, endless mountain and riverside walks, and mountain biking at Comrie Croft.

Melville Cottage, Comrie is on sale with Irving Geddes for offers over £125,000.