James McPake praises ‘never beaten’ Dunfermline and ‘scenes’ from Pars fans after coming from behind against Falkirk

Dunfermline manager James McPake was delighted with his side after they came back from 2-0 to take a draw at the Falkirk Stadium.

The Pars can win the League One title at Peterhead on Tuesday night but will require Falkirk to drop points against Montrose.

Aidan Nisbett fired the Bairns into an early lead before Rumarn Burrell made it 2-0 just after the half-hour mark.

Craig Wighton had Dunfermline back on track within two minutes of Falkirk’s second before Lewis McCann scored the equaliser.

Matty Todd then came close to connecting with a free header just before half-time.

The Pars remain 11 points clear at the top of the League with 15 points left to play for.

Open game

“With that team, you never think they’re beat,” said McPake.

“We were 3-0 down at Airdrie, 2-0 down here.

“To be fair, at half-time we were a wee bit annoyed we didn’t go in 3-2 up because it was a great bit of play and very unlucky.

“It was more an open game than what we’ve had against them before, but I think we were worthy of at least a point.”

Yet again the Pars fans were on form, and they responded to going 1-0 down – and 2-0 down – with songs about their impending title celebrations.

The Dunfermline players made a point of showing their appreciation at the end of the game.

“We’ve went behind in other games, but not in front of a massive crowd like that [away from home],” said McPake.

“That’s 31 league games – the players have given everything for this club and those fans.

“And you see the scenes at the end, that was just mutual appreciation again.

‘They’re so important’

“We’d have done that had we not recovered from the two goals.

“They’re so important to us, we really appreciate the backing when we go behind.

“When you’re two goals down it just adds that wee bit to it.

“We’re not happy with the point, we wanted to come here and win the game.

“Sometimes you just say, the circumstances to go 2-0 down – would you take a point then? Probably, yeah.

“We’re proud we’ve only lost one game.

“If Falkirk turn out to be our biggest rivals, then we’re quite happy to take eight points off them, regardless of how much is in the games.”

Falkirk manager John McGlynn was pleased with his side’s performance and conceded that the title race is over.

“We’ve just outfought and outplayed the team that’s going to win the league,” he said.