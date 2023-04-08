Ian Campbell praises Arbroath ‘collective spirit’ as they stretch unbeaten run to 7 games with Dundee draw

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ian Campbell has praised the amazing collective effort from Arbroath as the Angus side held Championship leaders Dundee at Gayfield.

The Arbroath assistant was delighted with his side’s battling qualities as they made it five clean sheets in six games to maintain their advantage in the survival fight.

Arbroath are still three points ahead of Hamilton and five in front of Cove Rangers.

They could extend that lead over Cove further if they collect points in Tuesday’s game in hand at Inverness.

And after an impressive performance in front of their biggest home gate in 11 years – 5,563 – Campbell is in confident mood.

“I would hope that was a decent spectacle today,” said Campbell.

“I think everyone here could see an Arbroath team that was really fighting for each other.

“It was a really organised, professional performance and if anything a draw was a fair result.

“They are a very good side and are up there on merit but we more than competed with them.

“Collectively it was a brilliant team performance but that also masks a lot of fantastic individual displays.

“It’s a good point but we move onto the next game. We can’t allow ourselves to get tied up working out what it means for the league.

“No-one expected Hamilton to go to Raith Rovers and win and they did so anything can happen in this league.”

‘Fantastic fans’ praised by Arbroath assistant Ian Campbell

☀️ 🏟️ It’s a sun-kissed Costa del Gayfield today for @ArbroathFC v @DundeeFC and I’m here with Dark Blues expert @di_cranio as 5,000+ are expected to generate a fantastic atmosphere. Follow @thecouriersport for all post-match analysis and reaction. pic.twitter.com/0BLwoPjTvC — Ewan Smith (@ewansmithpr) April 8, 2023

Meanwhile, Campbell was delighted with the turnout for Dundee’s visit.

Dundee carried a terrific 3,000 travelling crowd to Gayfield, but Arbroath had an equally as impressive 2,500 home backing for the 0-0 draw.

He added: “Our crowd was great and the away support was fantastic too. Over 3,000 came through from Dundee.

“Dundee are a fabulous club and they are on our doorstep.

“I’m just happy that we did today what we’ve been doing since Christmas and battled all over the park.”