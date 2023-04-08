Callum Davidson: St Johnstone are in a relegation battle, ‘simple as that’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Callum Davidson: St Johnstone are in a relegation battle, ‘simple as that’

The Perth boss believes his team shot themselves in the foot in their loss to Ross County and need to 'roll up the sleeves' to secure their Premiership safety.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson looks dejected during the match. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson looks dejected during the match. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is in no doubt that his team are now fighting for their Premiership lives again.

The Perth side’s 2-0 defeat to Ross County leaves them just five points clear of their opponents, who currently occupy the play-off position.

They haven’t won in five games and last tasted victory at McDiarmid Park at the start of November.

And the Saints boss admitted it’s “roll our sleeves up” time again, with just two matches left to go before the mid-season split.

Asked where the latest loss leaves his team, Davidson said: “Relegation battle. Simple as that. Definitely.

“I said that to the players in there.

“We weren’t happy with how we performed. We need to roll our sleeves up.

“Everybody in here has to roll their sleeves up and get on with it.

Alex Mitchell at full-time. Image: SNS.

“It’s not what we wanted but you have to accept the situation that you’re in and deal with it.

“We’re still in a good position an we’ve still got points on the board. We still want those couple of wins to make sure that we’re safe.

“We need application and doing the basics well.

“We did it last year when we were in a much worse position. So that’s what I need. I need that attitude, that desire, that togetherness from everybody.

“We need everybody together.

“That’s why we are successful at St Johnstone so we need everyone to stay together and make sure that we’re fighting and we’re scrapping and we’re ready to go.”

Home form in their heads

On their winless run at McDiarmid reaching nine, Davidson said: “I don’t know if that got into our minds a bit because the home form has been mentioned quite a lot.

“We need to make sure we get that out of our mind very quickly.”

Saints shot themselves in the foot as far as both County goals were concerned, according to Davidson.

“In a scrappy first half we’ve conceded in the 45th minute from a goal-kick,” he said.

“I’m furious with how we defended it. It was one long kick, a flick-on and a goal.

“Then we set up our plans for the second half and lose a goal from a really poor bit of defending from a corner.

Ross County’s David Cancola scores to make it 2-0. Image: SNS.

“It’s very difficult to win games from that.

“We tried to come and get back into it. We had chances and we had chances before it as well.

“But if you lose goals like that at certain times in games then you have no chance of winning football matches.

“If they stuck one in the corner and open us up with some great play then I would be still disappointed but not quite as angry as I am just now.

“We had a three v two at the back. One goes for it, two cover – it’s dead simple.

“It’s not rocket science when it comes to defending.”

