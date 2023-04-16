Best pictures as Grand National winner Corach Rambler returns to Perthshire

Grand National winner – Corach Rambler was given a hero’s welcome on his return to his Perth-shire stables.

Hundreds gathered at Arlary House stables on the outskirts of Milnathort 24 hours on from the horse’s win at Aintree.

The Lucinda Russell trained horse claimed one of horseracing’s most converted prizes as it romped home to win what is regarded as the world’s most famous steeplechase.

The Courier was there to to bring you the best images from the triumphant return.

All pictures taken by Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.