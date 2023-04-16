Best pictures as Grand National winner Corach Rambler returns to Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best pictures as Grand National winner Corach Rambler returns to Perthshire

Hundreds gathered at the stables to greet horseracing's newest superstar as he came home.

One of the owners Thomas Kendall celebrates with Lucinda Russell and stable girl Lauren Walsh with the trophy alongside the winning horse Coach Rambler after it returned home to the Lucinda Russells Stables in Milnathort.
By Neil Henderson and Emma Grady

Grand National winner – Corach Rambler was given a hero’s welcome on his return to his Perth-shire stables.

Hundreds gathered at Arlary House stables on the outskirts of Milnathort 24 hours on from the horse’s win at Aintree.

The Lucinda Russell trained horse claimed one of horseracing’s most converted prizes as it romped home to win what is regarded as the world’s most famous steeplechase.

The Courier was there to to bring you the best images from the triumphant return.

All pictures taken by Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Crowds gather at the stables of Lucinda Russell in Milnathort to welcome home the Grand National Champion home.
One of the owners, 21-year-old student Cameron Sword, is presented with a drawing of his horse, Corach Rambler by 7 year old Charlie Souness from Milnathort.
Stable girl Lauren Walsh leads The Grand National Champion Corach Rambler into the garden area to be greeted by hundreds of locals who had gathered to see him.
Young kids get to come up close and meet The Grand National Champion Corach Rambler.
Winning trainer Lucinda Russell poses with the Grand National trophy alongside owners Thomas Kendall and 21-year-old student Cameron Sword.
Locals and fans came with apples, lots and lots of apples and messages of congratulations.
Locals grab photos of winning horse Corach Rambler.
Winning trainer Lucinda Russell poses for selfies with locals.
Winning trainer Lucinda Russell poses with the Grand National trophy after yesterdays win by Corach Rambler.
One of the owners Thomas Kendall celebrates with the trophy alongside the winning horse Corach Rambler.
Stable girl Lauren Walsh leads Corach Rambler pass hundreds of locals who came to see him.
Lucinda Russells partner Peter Scudamore directs well wishers to the garden area where they can admire Corach Rambler the Grand National winner 2023.
Winning trainer Lucinda Russell poses with the Grand National trophy alongside the whole team at her stables in Milnathort after yesterdays win by Corach Rambler.
Winning trainer Lucinda Russell poses with the Grand National trophy alongside partner Peter Scudamore after yesterdays win by Corach Rambler.
Corach Rambler looking very handsome.

 

 

