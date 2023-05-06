V&A Dundee worker’s ‘hallucinatory’ debut novel was inspired by scary storm in Glencoe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
V&A Dundee worker’s ‘hallucinatory’ debut novel was inspired by scary storm in Glencoe

By Gayle Ritchie
Author Chris Carse Wilson, from Newport-on-Tay in Fife, runs in Glencoe, where he was inspired to write his debut novel, Fray. Picture by Jane Barlow/PA.

As he ran up the Munro, in the heart of Glencoe, Chris Carse Wilson was caught in a terrifying storm.

The sky turned black, a wild wind whipped up, and he was spiked by icy needles of rain. Chris had no choice but to turn on his heels and hare back down the mountain.

It was this deeply intense moment – in October 2016 – that proved to be the inspiration he needed to start writing a book.

The idea had been brewing for years, but it took this – in Chris’s own words – “fundamentally frightening” experience to set him on the path.

Finally, on April 27, his haunting debut novel, Fray, was published.

It’s already received glowing reviews from Alan Cumming, and fellow writers Kirstin Innes and Damian Barr, plus it’s been compared to Janice Galloway’s 1998 classic novel The Trick Is To Keep Breathing.

Chris Carse Wilson.

Chris, who took a sabbatical from his role as communications manager at V&A Dundee to write Fray, says while he’s “beyond thrilled” to be published, that was never his intention.

Rather, he wrote it as a means of exploring some of his internal struggles.

Grief and obsession

Set against the beauty and threat of the Scottish Highland wilderness, and described as an intense study of grief and obsession, Fray follows a nameless narrator as they desperately search for their missing father.

Instead, they discover an abandoned cottage filled with thousands of confusing scraps of paper, detailing the father’s frenzied attempts to find his dead wife.

In a haze of grief, loss and confusion, the narrator begins to piece together the father’s movements.

Consumed by this mission, they, too, begin to fight against internal voices, struggling with what is real and what is not.

Chris is a keen runner. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA.

Thinking back to his 2016 “eureka moment”, Chris – a passionate advocate for mental health awareness, who was diagnosed as autistic after completing Fray – says: “There was something in that moment, in the intensity of the weather.

“On the way back down I passed an on old, boarded-up hunting lodge. That combination of threatening weather and this abandoned building gave me a way into telling the story.

“I’m not a big mountain climber, or hugely skilled. That adds to the book’s threat and the menace of being in that situation.”

Inspiration

Chris had known for some time that he wanted to write a book, but hadn’t known how, or where to begin.

He adds: “I wanted to write about what it felt like to be in that place, in those horrendous conditions.

“Later, soaked and freezing, I got my phone and tapped out what’s now the first page of my book.”

Running through Glencoe. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA.

The rest was written on the bus from Chris’s home in Newport to his work at V&A Dundee, in 15-minute bursts on his iPhone.

He reckons this sense of panic gives his writing an extra edge.

Emotional response

“It was furious and intense and I want readers to feel that emotional response.

“There’s a feeling of tension and panic, of the narrator trying to work out what’s going on, and then there’s me, rushing to finish a sentence or paragraph on the bus.”

Chris had written in secret for years, even hiding Fray from his wife Elaine until it was completed. It was, and still is, his way of managing his own mental health challenges.

“I wrote Fray as a way of exploring what a mental health challenge like grief or obsession feels like,” he elaborates.

“It’s incredible that Alan Cumming’s been glowing about it, and writers like Kirstin Innes and Damian Barr loved it – it’s great people ‘get’ it.”

Chris uses writing as a way of dealing with mental health.

So does Chris have in mind who the narrator of the dark and atmospheric novel is, I wonder, and what about the setting?

“That’s a really good question,” he muses.

“The landscape, the setting, isn’t Glencoe. It’s imagined. The place is based on bits I’ve jumbled together and created something new out of. The characters are probably similar.

 

“There are lots of fragments of my own experiences, but what the narrator and the father go through is totally fictionalised.

“People can pick up the book as just an exciting story, or get into the mental health challenges. Some might read it as hallucinatory. I’ve written it in a way that a lot of it is ambiguous.”

  • Fray, by Chris Carse Wilson, £14,99, is published by Harper North, a division of Harper Collins. You can buy it here.

[[title]]