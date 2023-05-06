The Selkie: Owners announce re-opening after break-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Selkie: Owners announce re-opening after break-in

The owners pay tribute to Dundee police and public as they announce re-opening

By Lindsey Hamilton
The Selkie announces re-opening after break-in. Image: The Selkie
The Selkie announces re-opening after break-in. Image: The Selkie

The owners of Dundee restaurant The Selkie have paid tribute to the public and police as they re-open after a break-in.

The Selkie on Exchange Street was targeted in the early hours of Friday morning.

Cash and electronic goods were allegedly taken from the venue during the incident as a police probe was launched.

Police Scotland has now confirmed a 34-year-old man has been charged following an investigation.

The Selkie: ‘So thankful’

Speaking on their Facebook page management said: “You can’t keep a good Selkie down!

“We have plenty of space tonight so please come for dinner, we are open and thanks to some brilliant people we even have an all new glass in the front door.”

The smashed door after the break-in. Image: The Selkie

The post added: “The police have been brilliant and managed to arrest the suspect.

“I was so angry this morning but now I’m just thankful that it was only things taken we are all safe and well.

“I’m so thankful to be in Dundee where most people are fundamentally good and happy to help.”

Speaking on social media many customers congratulated the restaurant on re-opening so soon after the break-in.

One said: “Fantastic news …..keep up the great work folks.”

Another said: “Thank goodness you are up and running today.. what a team.”

Police outside The Selkie on Exchange Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the man is expected to appear at court on Monday.

She said: “We received a report of a break-in to a premises on Exchange Street, Dundee, around 8.30am on Friday, 5 May, 2023.

“A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday May 8. ”

The Selkie’s owners are working to open a new restaurant in Broughty Ferry.

 

