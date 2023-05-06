The Selkie: Owners announce re-opening after break-in

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The owners of Dundee restaurant The Selkie have paid tribute to the public and police as they re-open after a break-in.

The Selkie on Exchange Street was targeted in the early hours of Friday morning.

Cash and electronic goods were allegedly taken from the venue during the incident as a police probe was launched.

Police Scotland has now confirmed a 34-year-old man has been charged following an investigation.

The Selkie: ‘So thankful’

Speaking on their Facebook page management said: “You can’t keep a good Selkie down!

“We have plenty of space tonight so please come for dinner, we are open and thanks to some brilliant people we even have an all new glass in the front door.”

The post added: “The police have been brilliant and managed to arrest the suspect.

“I was so angry this morning but now I’m just thankful that it was only things taken we are all safe and well.

“I’m so thankful to be in Dundee where most people are fundamentally good and happy to help.”

Speaking on social media many customers congratulated the restaurant on re-opening so soon after the break-in.

One said: “Fantastic news …..keep up the great work folks.”

Another said: “Thank goodness you are up and running today.. what a team.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the man is expected to appear at court on Monday.

She said: “We received a report of a break-in to a premises on Exchange Street, Dundee, around 8.30am on Friday, 5 May, 2023.

“A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday May 8. ”

The Selkie’s owners are working to open a new restaurant in Broughty Ferry.