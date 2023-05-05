The Selkie: Man charged in connection with break-in at Dundee restaurant

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been charged in connection with a break-in at a restaurant in Dundee.

The Selkie on Exchange Street was targeted in the early hours of Friday morning.

Cash and electronic goods were allegedly taken from the venue during the incident as a police probe was launched.

Police Scotland has now confirmed a 34-year-old man has been charged following an investigation.

Staff at the popular eatery were unavailable to speak on Friday as they worked to reopen the restaurant for the evening trade.

But a heartfelt post on The Selkie’s Facebook page, accompanied with pictures, said a “safe space” had been jeopardised.

Many of The Selkie’s customers voiced their support after the incident.

One wrote: “This is awful and heartbreaking to read.”

Another posted: “I am sure the community will stand together with you as you have with us.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the man is expected to appear at court on Monday.

She said: “We received a report of a break-in to a premises on Exchange Street, Dundee, around 8.30am on Friday, 5 May, 2023.

“A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday May 8. ”

The Selkie’s owners are working to open a new restaurant in Broughty Ferry.