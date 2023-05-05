Andy Kirk: Joy on Brechin City fans’ faces at Highland League title win can make players hungry for play-off glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andy Kirk: Joy on Brechin City fans’ faces at Highland League title win can make players hungry for play-off glory

Brechin boss Kirk has urged his squad to be inspired by images of championship celebrations as they face Spartans in the pyramid play-offs.

By Ewan Smith
Andy Kirk has urged his players to be inspired by their Highland League success. Image: Jason Hedges / DCT Media
Andy Kirk has urged his players to be inspired by their Highland League success. Image: Jason Hedges / DCT Media

Andy Kirk has urged his Brechin City players to use joyous scenes from the Highland League title triumph to inspire them to play-off glory.

Brechin will host Spartans in the pyramid play-off semi-final second leg on Saturday bidding to overturn a 1-0 deficit and book their place in the final.

It’s just two weeks since Brechin claimed the championship with a dramatic late 2-0 win over Buckie Thistle.

And with that triumph that still fresh in their minds, Kirk wants his stars to bottle that feeling of success and use it to generate more.

“The Highland League title win was a special moment,” said Kirk.

“It’s one the fans will never forget and one the players should never put out of their minds.

“The way it happened, so dramatically at the end of the game, added something.

“There’s no doubt we deserved it.

“I asked the players to get through nine cup finals at the end of the season and they did.

“There was a lot of pressure on them. They couldn’t afford to drop points and hand the title to Buckie.

Pressure

Andy Kirk says his Brechin City stars met the championship challenge head on. Image: Jason Hedges / DCT Media

“And on the last day the pressure was on us but my players rose to the occasion.

“It brought joy to the faces of so many Brechin fans. The next generation, players, staff, volunteers – everyone has been given a huge lift.

“Remembering these moments and look at images of them are things that should motivate you as a player.

“It should make you hungry for more success.

“It’s a strange thing to say we lifted silverware after a long hard league season but still haven’t played our biggest game.

“It’s the same for Spartans. Winning a league at any level takes a phenomenal effort and both clubs should be proud of their achievement.

“But the biggest game is Saturday and we’ll be ready for it.”

Andy Kirk: Brechin City have ‘huge opportunity’ against Spartans

Brechin City fans are expected to turn out in big numbers against Spartans. Image: Jason Hedges / DCT Media

Kirk’s men could be backed by an impressive 1,500 at Glebe Park as Brechin fans continue to support their side’s promotion bid.

And he knows they’ll have to perform better than they did in the 1-0 loss to ten man Spartans at Ainslie Park.

“It was one of our poorest performances this season,” said Kirk.

“We should have, at least, come back with the game all square.

“But there are positives. The tie is there to be won and we can play a lot better.

“Whenever I’ve asked my players for a response this season, they’ve always delivered.

“It’s on our home ground and we’ll be backed by a noisy home support.

“Spartans are a good side and we will have to up our game to get through.

“But we have a huge opportunity to do something.

“We had nine cup finals at the end of the season to win the league.

“Let’s try to get through this one and, hopefully, onto another two.”

