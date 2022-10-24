V&A Dundee worker’s book to be ‘most haunting and mysterious’ of 2023 – and he wrote it on the bus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
V&A Dundee worker’s book to be ‘most haunting and mysterious’ of 2023 – and he wrote it on the bus

By Gayle Ritchie
October 24 2022, 12.22pm Updated: October 24 2022, 2.59pm
Chris Carse Wilson. Picture by Ross Fraser McLean.
Chris Carse Wilson. Picture by Ross Fraser McLean.

Chris Carse Wilson wrote his debut novel in 15-minute bursts on the bus to and from work.

The novel, set in the remote wilderness of the Scottish Highlands, is due for publication in April and is being billed as the “most haunting and mysterious debut novel of 2023”.

Chris, who is on sabbatical from his role as V&A Dundee’s communications manager, wrote Fray in secret – even hiding it from his wife until it was completed.

“Fray is a book about family, love, and overcoming grief, set against the beauty and the threat of the Scottish Highland wilderness,” he says.

“This is an exciting, intense book which explores the redemptive power of nature and the universal challenges we all face living with our own mental health.

“I can’t wait to share it with booksellers and readers.”

Nameless narrator

Fray follows a nameless narrator as they desperately search for their missing father.

Instead, they discover an abandoned cottage filled with thousands of confusing, terrifying scraps of paper, detailing the father’s frenzied attempts to find his dead wife.

Announcing the acquisition of Fray today, HarperCollins commissioning editor Daisy Watt said: “Fray is a missing-person mystery like no other.

“The voice of its nameless narrator held me transfixed – as did its fierce, alluring mountain and forest setting – and the ending is exquisitely ambiguous.

“Even more standout for me, though, is that disguised within Chris Carse Wilson’s spine-tingling writing is an acuity about grief and mental health that I’ve never encountered before in fiction.

“We at HarperNorth (a division of HarperCollins) have high hopes Fray will be the most haunting and mysterious debut novel of 2023, and we are overjoyed to be launching Chris’s career as a formidable new literary talent.”

Chris is on sabbatical from his role as communications manager at V&A Dundee.

As well as being communications manager at V&A Dundee, Chris is a lifelong runner who uses exercise and nature to manage his mental health.

A passionate advocate for mental health awareness, he was diagnosed as autistic as an adult.

