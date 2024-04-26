Harvey Weinstein to appear in New York court after 2020 rape conviction reversed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harvey Weinstein to appear in New York court after 2020 rape conviction reversed

By Press Association
Harvey Weinstein to appear in New York court after 2020 rape conviction reversed (Etienne Laurent/AP)
Harvey Weinstein to appear in New York court after 2020 rape conviction reversed (Etienne Laurent/AP)

Former Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is set to appear in front of a New York judge next week, days after his 2020 rape conviction was overturned.

Weinstein is expected to appear in front of Judge Curtis Farber at the Manhattan Supreme Court on May 1, a spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg told the PA news agency.

It comes after a majority decision from the Court of Appeal in New York saw Weinstein’s 23-year sentence for rape overturned on Thursday.

Harvey Weinstein allegations
Harvey Weinstein’S 23-year sentence for rape was overturned on Thursday (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The decision cited “the trial court erroneously admitted testimony of uncharged, alleged prior sexual acts against persons other than the complainants of the underlying crimes” which was “an abuse of judicial discretion”.

The ruling sparked outrage among those who testified against him, while Weinstein’s lawyer Arthur Aidala described it as “a great day for America”.

A spokesperson for District Attorney Mr Bragg said: “Our Special Victims Division fights each and every day to centre survivors, uplift their voices, and seek justice for these horrific crimes.

“Our mission is to centre survivors’ experiences and wellbeing in every decision we make, which we will do as we approach the next steps in this case.”

After the ruling was made, the office of Mr Bragg said it would do “everything in our power to retry this case, and remain steadfast in our commitment to survivors of sexual assault”.

Weinstein is still in prison after being sentenced to 16 years for rape and sexual assault in Los Angeles last year.

Allegations made against the once powerful and feared studio boss behind Oscar winners including Pulp Fiction and Shakespeare In Love, ushered in a global #MeToo movement in 2017.

It saw women across the world share stories of their own experiences with sexual assault.