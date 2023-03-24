Rupert Everett and Alan Cumming to voice Noel Coward documentary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Rupert Everett and Alan Cumming to voice Noel Coward documentary

By Press Association
Sir Noel Coward (PA)
Sir Noel Coward (PA)

Rupert Everett and Alan Cumming will lend their voices to an upcoming documentary about the playwright Sir Noel Coward.

Sir Noel rose from being a child actor to winning an Oscar and having a West End theatre named after him.

His plays Blithe Spirit, Easy Virtue and Relative Values continue to be adapted into films.

My Best Friend’s Wedding star Everett, 63, will voice the late director while Scottish actor Cumming, known for GoldenEye and X-Men 2, will narrate Mad About the Boy – The Noel Coward Story.

The title of the film takes its name from the popular Sir Noel song Mad About The Boy which features lyrics about unrequited love.

American singer Adam Lambert will perform a new version of the song, produced by Amanda Ghost and Johnny Coffer, in the upcoming film, which is being released in the 50th anniversary year of Sir Noel’s death.

It will also feature private home movies of Sir Noel’s global travels, which were recently found in the storage vaults of the Noel Coward Estate, along with rare photography.

Director Barnaby Thompson, known for his work on films like St Trinian’s, Wayne’s World and Spice World, said: “Noel Coward remains a fascinating character, a true original.

“He invented the modern Englishman, witty, sophisticated and stylish, and yet he was born poor and left school when he was only nine.

“He was a sex symbol who was queer in a very straight world, and ended up exiled from the country he came to define.”

Rupert Everett
Rupert Everett will voice the late director and actor Sir Noel Coward in an upcoming documentary (Matt Crossick/PA)

Sir Noel was born in London in 1899 and entered the theatre world at the age of 11.

He received a special award at the 1942 Academy Awards for directing, writing and producing the war film In Which We Serve, and a Tony Award in 1971 for distinguished achievement in the theatre.

He died in 1973 at his home in Jamaica.

In 2006, the Albery theatre in St Martin’s Lane, London, which had been named after theatre director Sir Bronson Albery, became the Noel Coward Theatre.

The film features footage of his collaborators and admirers, including Lord Olivier, Dame Maggie Smith, Peter O’Toole, Harold Pinter, Frank Sinatra, Lauren Bacall, Sir Michael Caine and Lucille Ball.

Producer Gregor Cameron, who works for the production company Unigram, said: “An award-winning actor, writer and director, Noel Coward was also a songwriter who wrote many of the most iconic and evergreen recordings of the 20th century.”

The film also coincides with new productions of Sir Noel’s plays next month. The Vortex is at the Chichester Festival Theatre and Private Lives at the Donmar Warehouse, starring Green Wing and Postman Pat: The Movie actor Stephen Mangan and Tipping The Velvet actress Rachael Stirling.

Mad About the Boy – The Noel Coward Story will be released by Altitude in Irish and UK cinemas on June 2.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A stretch of the A985 will close near Limekilns. Image: Google Street View
Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife
2
Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley.
Frasers and a new cinema? What a Mike Ashley Overgate takeover could mean for…
3
Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee.
Extraordinary price rises as Dundee hotels cash in on Radio 1’s Big Weekend
2
4
Succession creator Jesse Armstrong and Brian Cox at London premiere of fourth series.
Brian Cox takes aim at Succession creator over Dundee U-turn
5
Dundee's Overgate Shopping Centre will be acquired by retail tycoon Mike Ashley.
Mike Ashley buys Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee
6
Diane Selbie in the Select Wallpaper shop in Brook Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
New Broughty Ferry wallpaper shop a ‘library of inspiration’
7
Mark Berturelli appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Child-punching thug forced Kirkcaldy store to close for two hours
8
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; James Stewart. Perth. Supplied by Facebook Date; 23/03/2023
Perth boyfriend-from-hell who threatened to torch woman and baby in bed admits ‘despicable’ crimes…
9
Lewis Capaldi is one of the headline acts. Image: Ian Bines/Shutterstock
Saturday and Sunday at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee sold out as 70,000…
10
Glenrothes bus station. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Crews tackle bus fire at Glenrothes bus station

More from The Courier

Sir Noel Coward (PA)
If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs, you’ll…
Dick Campbell was delighted with Arbroath's win over Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell salutes 'amazing Arbroath spirit' after handing them training ground dressing down
Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown has recovered from his recent injury. Image: SNS
Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown reveals how he was told he was St Johnstone's…
Kelty Hearts boss John Potter. Image: SNS.
John Potter praises 'incredible' effort from Kelty Hearts after hard-fought draw at Falkirk
Police think Bartosz Skupien may have travelled to Dundee. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Edinburgh teen may have travelled to Dundee
Kelty Hearts boss John Potter. Image: SNS.
4 Falkirk v Kelty Hearts talking points as John Potter's men hold Bairns to…
Dale Hilson celebrates his winner for Arbroath at Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side stun leaders Queen's Park…
A real attack by a great white shark. But have encounters been faked?
Gillian Lord: April Fool's Day has been putting the 'fake' into fake news for…
McPake and Mackay have turned things around at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake reveals Dunfermline decision over Dave Mackay that 'could have been deal-breaker' after…
Sir Noel Coward (PA)
Friday court round-up — The £400 Big Mac

Editor's Picks

Most Commented